 
New Wave Media

May 12, 2026

Norway O&G Revenue Forecast Jumps 30% for '26

Copyright Dirk/AdobeStock

Copyright Dirk/AdobeStock

Norway's government said it expects the state to earn 721.1 billion crowns ($78.71 billion) this year in revenue from oil and gas production, up from $60.7B initially forecast, as the Iran war pushes up energy prices.

Norway produces around 4 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, but the minority Labor government said the windfall revenue from higher prices should be added to its sovereign wealth fund, already the world's largest at $2.2 trillion.

Unlike other European countries, Norway runs large fiscal surpluses thanks to its fund, but it must still limit spending to avoid fanning domestic inflation by stimulating demand too much and driving up interest rates.

Last week, the Norwegian central bank raised its key policy rate by 25 basis points to 4.25%, moving sooner than analysts had expected, to quell inflation driven by strong wage growth and high energy costs.

The government estimated that the price of crude oil will average $91 per barrel this year, up from $67 seen in October, and that natural gas will cost $14.0 per million British thermal units (MMBtu), up from $10.4 per MMBtu.

The finance ministry cut its forecast for economic growth outside the oil industry, known as non-oil GDP, to 1.7% in 2026 from 2.1% seen in the original budget bill last October, blaming the weaker outlook on the fallout from the Iran war.

The government, which is unpopular according to polls, faces tough negotiations in parliament to secure a majority for the budget from opposition parties hoping to overrule Labour's priorities.

(Reuters)

Related News

(Credit: Van Oord)

Ørsted, PGE Install First Foundations at Poland’s Baltica 2 Offshore Wind Farm

Ørsted and Polska Grupa Energetyczna (PGE) have started offshore installation work on the 1.5 GW Baltica 2 offshore wind farm in the Baltic Sea…

(Credit: IQIP)

IQIP, EnBW, Vattenfall to Test Low-Noise Offshore Monopile Installation

IQIP, EnBW and Vattenfall have announced plans to carry out a full-scale offshore monopile installation using EQ-Piling technology…

(Credit: Helix Energy Solutions)

Helix, Hornbeck Merger to Form ‘Premier’ Offshore Services Company

Helix Energy Solutions and Hornbeck Offshore Services have agreed to combine in an all-stock transaction to create an integrated…

Credit: Unsplash

Why security planning matters in modern dredging and port works

Security is all too often treated as a purely compliance-driven exercise. This isn’t advisable in any industry, but it is…

Offshore installation of the OTEC prototype at PLOCAN in Gran Canaria, Spain (Credit: Global OTEC)

UK Firm Installs Floating OTEC Prototype in Atlantic Ocean

UK-based Global OTEC has installed a floating ocean thermal energy conversion (OTEC) prototype off the Canary Island in Spain.The…

Illustration of Power Hub (Credit: Stillstrom)

Maersk’s Stillstrom Unveils Standalone Offshore Charging Solutions for Vessels

Stillstrom, a unit of A.P. Moller - Maersk, has launched two offshore charging systems aimed at supporting vessel electrification…

Featured Companies

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…
The annual Oceanographic issue explores deep sea oxygen research, sonar technology, carbon sequestration, and subsea defense trends.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Authors & Contributors
Search Marine Technology Jobs

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Second Electrician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2026 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news