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April 24, 2026

ABS Signs Pact with Fleet Robotics on Maritime Robotics

(Credit: ABS)

(Credit: ABS)

The American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) and Fleet Robotics have signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on autonomous robotic systems for hull cleaning and inspection.

The agreement, announced at Singapore Maritime Week, aims to support the deployment of robotic systems for vessel maintenance.

“It is an honor to work alongside Fleet Robotics to advance autonomous robotic systems for the industry. This collaboration is about more than innovation, we are working to establish the standards and frameworks needed for the maritime industry to confidently adopt these technologies and move toward safer, more efficient and data-driven vessel maintenance,” said Patrick Ryan, ABS Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer.

“By enabling in-water inspection and unlocking a new layer of high-quality data, we can transform how operators make decisions around performance, maintenance and safety. This work is critical to ensuring the data is trusted, standardized and can be used to support and enhance class inspections and broader industry practice,” added Sidney McLaurin, CEO of Fleet Robotics.

The project will include assessing the suitability of robotic systems for inspection tasks, validating sensor data and imagery, and identifying ways to integrate the technology into existing regulatory and operational workflows.

The companies said the collaboration reflects growing demand for technology-driven approaches to vessel maintenance.

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