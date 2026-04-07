 
New Wave Media

April 7, 2026

Jan De Nul Launches Second Giant Cable Laying Vessel

  • William Thomson CLV (Credit: Jan De Nul)
  • William Thomson CLV (Credit: Jan De Nul)
  • William Thomson CLV (Credit: Jan De Nul)
  • William Thomson CLV (Credit: Jan De Nul) William Thomson CLV (Credit: Jan De Nul)
  • William Thomson CLV (Credit: Jan De Nul) William Thomson CLV (Credit: Jan De Nul)
  • William Thomson CLV (Credit: Jan De Nul) William Thomson CLV (Credit: Jan De Nul)

Belgian marine contractor Jan De Nul has launched its second next-generation cable laying vessel (CLV), William Thomson, as it expands capacity to support growing offshore wind and grid interconnection projects.

The William Thomson vessel follows the earlier launch of its sister ship Fleeming Jenkin in October 2025, with both units set to become the largest cable-laying vessels of their kind.

Both vessels, launched at CMHI Haimen shipyard in China, measure 215 meters in length and has a cable-carrying capacity of 28,000 tonnes, allowing longer subsea cables to be installed in a single campaign and reducing the need for return trips.

The vessels are designed to operate in water depths of up to 4,000 meters and are equipped with systems capable of handling cable tensions of up to 150 tonnes. They feature three cable carousels and can lay up to four cables simultaneously.

Jan De Nul said both vessels were designed in-house, combining its experience in subsea cable installation with new engineering capabilities.

“The William Thomson and its identical sister, the Fleeming Jenkin, bring together all the expertise in cable installation that we have built up over the past fifteen years. They are the highest-performing and most efficient cable-laying vessels on the market,” said Wouter Vermeersch, Director Subsea Cables Offshore Energy at Jan De Nul.

The Fleeming Jenkin is scheduled for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2026, while William Thomson is expected to become operational in the first half of 2027.

Once in service, both vessels will be deployed on their first assignment under the 2GW offshore grid program led by TenneT in the Netherlands and Germany.

The program involves installing more than 2,800 kilometers of 525 kV direct current subsea cables across four grid connections, each capable of transmitting up to 2 GW of power.

Jan De Nul said one of the vessels will also support future projects, including cable installation for Belgium’s Princess Elisabeth Island energy hub, which is being developed to connect offshore wind farms and strengthen interconnections between North Sea countries.

The new vessels incorporate hybrid power systems with a 2.5 MWh battery and engines capable of running on biofuel and green methanol, alongside emission-reduction technology designed to meet strict European standards.

The company is also expanding its subsea fleet with additional vessels for cable protection, including trenching support and rock installation units, as it positions for increased demand in offshore renewable infrastructure.

Related News

Eco Wave Power pilot in LA (Credit: Erik Olsen / Eco Wave Power)

Eco Wave Power Completes Los Angeles Wave Energy Pilot with Shell

Eco Wave Power has completed its wave energy pilot project at the Port of Los Angeles, submitting a final report to Shell…

Source: Fugro

Fugro to Conduct Site Investigation for South America’s First Offshore Wind Project

Petrobras has selected Fugro to deliver a geotechnical site investigation for the Rio de Janeiro Offshore Wind Pilot Project…

© Matvejs / Adobe Stock

Tekmar Secures $2.6M Offshore Wind Contracts in Japan

Offshore services firm Tekmar Group has secured two contracts worth a combined $2.6 million (£2 million) for an offshore…

© twixter / Adobe Stock

CRP Subsea Lands Offshore Wind Contract for Germany’s Nordlicht I

CRP Subsea has secured a contract from Jan De Nul to supply cable protection systems for Vattenfall’s Nordlicht I offshore…

(Credit: Mark Offshore)

Mark Offshore Adds Research Vessel Mintis to Support Offshore Renewables

Mark Offshore has agreed with Klaipėda University to operate the research vessel Mintis, expanding its fleet and strengthening…

Illustration (Credit: SLB)

OneSubsea Moves to Acquire Norway’s Envirex Subsea Business

OneSubsea, a joint venture between SLB, Aker Solutions, and Subsea7, has entered into an agreement to acquire the subsea…

Featured Companies

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

Tethys Robotics

Tethys Robotics AG is a Swiss company developing compact, highly automated underwater drones that transform inspection and mapping in challenging aquatic environments. Tethys Robotics redefines how inspections, mapping, and maintenance are conducted across sectors like hydropower…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…
The annual Oceanographic issue explores deep sea oxygen research, sonar technology, carbon sequestration, and subsea defense trends.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Team Players: Natural Language Tech Is Shaping Human-Machine Operations
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Junior Supply Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Second Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Electrician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2026 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news