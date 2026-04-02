Eco Wave Power Completes Los Angeles Wave Energy Pilot with Shell

Eco Wave Power has completed its wave energy pilot project at the Port of Los Angeles, submitting a final report to Shell International Exploration and Production and concluding a development program launched in 2024.

The project, located at AltaSea in the Port of Los Angeles, progressed from feasibility studies through engineering, installation and operational testing, meeting all contractual milestones under the pilot test agreement between the companies.

Eco Wave Power said the pilot validated the deployment of wave energy systems integrated with existing coastal infrastructure, without the need for seabed anchoring, offshore construction or subsea cabling.

The company added that the system operated successfully under real marine conditions, demonstrating reliability and confirming regulatory feasibility following approvals from U.S. authorities, including the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Port of Los Angeles.

The project also confirmed cost advantages, with total capital expenditure remaining below $1 million, highlighting the economic potential of onshore wave energy systems compared with offshore alternatives.

"This project followed a clear and disciplined development path — beginning with a comprehensive feasibility study of the U.S. coastline, advancing through engineering, installation and operational testing, and concluding with final delivery under the Pilot Test Agreement with Shell.

“Successfully completing the full scope of this program demonstrates Eco Wave Power's ability to execute complex wave energy projects together with leading global energy companies,” said Inna Braverman, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Eco Wave Power.

The pilot followed an earlier study identifying 77 potential U.S. coastal sites for wave energy deployment and marks a step toward potential commercialization of the technology.