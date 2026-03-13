 
REGISTER NOW FOR the Port of the Future Conference • 2 Days, 50 Ports • Houston, TX • March 24–25, 2026
New Wave Media

March 13, 2026

OneSubsea Moves to Acquire Norway’s Envirex Subsea Business

Illustration (Credit: SLB)

Illustration (Credit: SLB)

OneSubsea, a joint venture between SLB, Aker Solutions, and Subsea7, has entered into an agreement to acquire the subsea business of Norway-based Envirex Group.

The acquisition is expected to add Envirex’s specialized technologies and research and development capabilities to OneSubsea’s global technology portfolio.

The companies said the move is intended to accelerate deployment of new technology solutions and expand the range of subsea services offered to customers worldwide.

 “This agreement represents a natural next step in a collaboration that has developed over more than a decade. Once completed, the transaction would strengthen our technology portfolio and enhance the value we deliver to our customers,” said Mads Hjelmeland, chief executive officer of OneSubsea.

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

OneSubsea develops subsea technologies aimed at supporting oil and gas production, reducing emissions in subsea operations and expanding the use of subsea systems across offshore energy developments. The joint venture is headquartered in Oslo and Houston and employs around 10,000 people worldwide.

Related News

(Credit: X1 Wind)

X1 Wind Gets DNV Certification for Floating Wind Platform Design

X1 Wind has received a Statement of Compliance for the basic design of its X100 floating offshore wind platform from classification society DNV…

© snapin / Adobe Stock

Lamprell Secures ONGC Deal for Subsea Pipeline Replacement Project

Lamprell has secured a contract by Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) to deliver the Pipeline Replacement Project PRP-IX…

(Credit: FET)

DOF Orders Four ROVs from FET

Forum Energy Technologies’ (FET) Subsea product line has secured a contract to provide four of its new generation work class…

(Credit: TGS)

TGS Targets Eastern Niger Delta with New 3D Survey

Energy data and intelligence provider TGS has launched the Nigeria Laide multi-client 3D seismic survey offshore Nigeria…

(Credit: Boskalis)

Boskalis, TKF Ink Baltic Offshore Wind Cable Installation Deal

Dutch offshore services provider Boskalis, in consortium with TKF Subsea Solutions, has signed a contract with OWP Gennaker…

(Credit: Kongsberg Maritime)

Kongsberg Maritime to Equip LS Marine’s Ultra-Large Cable Lay Vessel

Kongsberg Maritime has been selected to supply a fully integrated equipment package for a next-generation ultra-large cable…

Featured Companies

Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc. is transforming subsea intelligence through 3D imaging sensors, power solutions, and robotic systems. Our products and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans – safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Kraken’s synthetic aperture sonar…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…

Tethys Robotics

Tethys Robotics AG is a Swiss company developing compact, highly automated underwater drones that transform inspection and mapping in challenging aquatic environments. Tethys Robotics redefines how inspections, mapping, and maintenance are conducted across sectors like hydropower…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…
The annual Oceanographic issue explores deep sea oxygen research, sonar technology, carbon sequestration, and subsea defense trends.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Editorial
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Assistant Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Able Seaman (W)

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2026 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news