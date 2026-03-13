OneSubsea Moves to Acquire Norway’s Envirex Subsea Business

OneSubsea, a joint venture between SLB, Aker Solutions, and Subsea7, has entered into an agreement to acquire the subsea business of Norway-based Envirex Group.

The acquisition is expected to add Envirex’s specialized technologies and research and development capabilities to OneSubsea’s global technology portfolio.

The companies said the move is intended to accelerate deployment of new technology solutions and expand the range of subsea services offered to customers worldwide.

“This agreement represents a natural next step in a collaboration that has developed over more than a decade. Once completed, the transaction would strengthen our technology portfolio and enhance the value we deliver to our customers,” said Mads Hjelmeland, chief executive officer of OneSubsea.

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

OneSubsea develops subsea technologies aimed at supporting oil and gas production, reducing emissions in subsea operations and expanding the use of subsea systems across offshore energy developments. The joint venture is headquartered in Oslo and Houston and employs around 10,000 people worldwide.