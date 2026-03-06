Multiple Offshore Campaigns on TGS Seismic Vessel’s Agenda

Energy data and intelligence firm TGS has lined up several new acquisition campaigns for its Ramform Vanguard seismic vessel during the upcoming European summer season.

Following its winter-stack period, the vessel is slated to start the campaign in mid-March with an oil and gas site survey, before continuing with two offshore wind contracts.

The current plan extends acquisition activities well into the third quarter, according to TGS.

"We are very pleased to have secured a solid acquisition campaign for the Ramform Vanguard. We see opportunities for more work in the market, and if we are successful the campaign may be extended further toward the end of third quarter.

“Our Ultra High Resolution 3D streamer solution has a proven track record within the offshore wind site characterization market. We are now taking another step and will do our first oil and gas site survey, thereby broadening our product offering and leveraging our technology to optimize asset utilization,” said Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS.