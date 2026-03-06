 
REGISTER NOW FOR the Port of the Future Conference • 2 Days, 50 Ports • Houston, TX • March 24–25, 2026
New Wave Media

March 6, 2026

Multiple Offshore Campaigns on TGS Seismic Vessel’s Agenda

Ramform Vanguard vessel (Credit: TGS)

Ramform Vanguard vessel (Credit: TGS)

Energy data and intelligence firm TGS has lined up several new acquisition campaigns for its Ramform Vanguard seismic vessel during the upcoming European summer season.

Following its winter-stack period, the vessel is slated to start the campaign in mid-March with an oil and gas site survey, before continuing with two offshore wind contracts.

The current plan extends acquisition activities well into the third quarter, according to TGS.

"We are very pleased to have secured a solid acquisition campaign for the Ramform Vanguard. We see opportunities for more work in the market, and if we are successful the campaign may be extended further toward the end of third quarter.

“Our Ultra High Resolution 3D streamer solution has a proven track record within the offshore wind site characterization market. We are now taking another step and will do our first oil and gas site survey, thereby broadening our product offering and leveraging our technology to optimize asset utilization,” said Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS.

Related News

(Credit: FET)

DOF Orders Four ROVs from FET

Forum Energy Technologies’ (FET) Subsea product line has secured a contract to provide four of its new generation work class…

Twin set of 6000m DNV certified Submersible Power banks, 50 Kwhr @ 148 VDC 30 Kwhr @ 266V. Credit: Ictineu Submarins SL

Powering the Deepest Frontiers: Choosing Lithium Batteries for Extreme Subsea Vehicles

As human and robotic exploration moves deeper into the ocean than ever before, the performance expectations placed on subsea…

(Credit: TGS)

TGS Targets Eastern Niger Delta with New 3D Survey

Energy data and intelligence provider TGS has launched the Nigeria Laide multi-client 3D seismic survey offshore Nigeria…

(Credit: Boskalis)

Boskalis, TKF Ink Baltic Offshore Wind Cable Installation Deal

Dutch offshore services provider Boskalis, in consortium with TKF Subsea Solutions, has signed a contract with OWP Gennaker…

(Credit: Kongsberg Maritime)

Kongsberg Maritime to Equip LS Marine’s Ultra-Large Cable Lay Vessel

Kongsberg Maritime has been selected to supply a fully integrated equipment package for a next-generation ultra-large cable…

(Credit: Viridien Earth Data)

Viridien Teams Up with NVIDIA to Accelerate Seismic Imaging Workflows

Viridien has entered into a collaboration with NVIDIA to advance high-performance computing (HPC) capabilities for seismic imaging workflows…

Featured Companies

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc. is transforming subsea intelligence through 3D imaging sensors, power solutions, and robotic systems. Our products and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans – safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Kraken’s synthetic aperture sonar…

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…
The annual Oceanographic issue explores deep sea oxygen research, sonar technology, carbon sequestration, and subsea defense trends.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

The Future of Sonar Processing
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Engine Utilityman

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

First Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2026 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news