Boskalis, TKF Ink Baltic Offshore Wind Cable Installation Deal

(Credit: Boskalis)

Dutch offshore services provider Boskalis, in consortium with TKF Subsea Solutions, has signed a contract with OWP Gennaker, as developed by Skyborn Renewables, for the supply and installation of inter-array cables for the Gennaker offshore wind farm in the German Baltic Sea.

The contract for around 140 kilometers of 66 kilovolt inter-array cables has been classified by Boskalis as sizable, carrying a value between $58 million and $177 million (€50 million and €150 million).

Under the agreement, Boskalis and TKF will deliver the complete inter-array cable system connecting 63 wind turbine generators planned for the project.

The cables will be manufactured in the Netherlands by TKF, after which Boskalis’ cable laying vessel (CLV) Boka Ocean will install them starting at the end of 2027.

With a planned capacity of 976.5 MW, Gennaker is set to become the largest offshore wind farm in the German Baltic Sea, supplying about one million households with renewable energy. Commissioning is scheduled for 2028.

Boskalis is already involved in the project through its subsidiary Heinrich Hirdes EOD Services, which is carrying out an identification and clearance campaign for unexploded ordnance within the wind farm area. The company has deployed its dedicated UXO vessel Kamara for the work.

The annual Oceanographic issue explores deep sea oxygen research, sonar technology, carbon sequestration, and subsea defense trends.
