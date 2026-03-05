 
REGISTER NOW FOR the Port of the Future Conference • 2 Days, 50 Ports • Houston, TX • March 24–25, 2026
New Wave Media

March 5, 2026

Lamprell Secures ONGC Deal for Subsea Pipeline Replacement Project

© snapin / Adobe Stock

© snapin / Adobe Stock

Lamprell has secured a contract by Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) to deliver the Pipeline Replacement Project PRP-IX covering multiple offshore fields in India.

The contract includes the replacement and installation of about 285 km of subsea pipelines of various sizes across ONGC’s western offshore fields, including Mumbai High, Neelam and Heera, and Bassein and Satellite fields.

The scope also includes associated topside modification works across several offshore platforms.

Lamprell said the project will involve integrated engineering, procurement, construction, transportation and installation services as part of ONGC’s offshore infrastructure programme.

“We are honoured by the trust ONGC has placed in Lamprell through this award. PRP-IX is a technically demanding project that builds on our in-house engineering, project management and marine capabilities. We are well-positioned to deliver a high-quality project that supports ONGC’s offshore infrastructure programme and India’s broader energy objectives,” said Ian Prescott, Chief Executive Officer of Lamprell.

Related News

Port of the Future 2026: A Look Back, a Path Forward

A Quick Q&A with Port of the Future Founder and Event Director Kevin Clement on key differentiators and the value of attending…

(Credit: NKT)

NKT Signs Record $2.5B Contract for UK’s Eastern Green Link 3

Danish power cable maker NKT has signed a firm contract to deliver the high-voltage direct current (HVDC) power cable system…

Boxfish AUV. Credit: Boxfish Robotics

Rising expectations: A deep dive on underwater vehicles

Underwater vehicles have solidified their position, with autonomous and remotely operated platforms becoming core operational tools across offshore…

© OceanTools

OceanTools Celebrates Recent Project Successes

OceanTools is celebrating two projects that highlight their engineering expertise and versatility. From designing subsea…

Fulmar Explorer vessel (Credit: SeaBird Exploration)

SeaBird Exploration Nets Contract Extension for Seismic Survey Vessel

Norwegian marine seismic survey services firm SeaBird Exploration, part of SED Energy Holdings, has secured a contract extension…

A U.S. Navy Global Autonomous Reconnaissance Craft (GARC) maneuvers in the Atlantic Ocean during UNITAS 2025, the 66th iteration of the world’s longest-running multinational maritime exercise. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

New Year, New Gear: Threats, Modularity, and Agility to Drive Subsea Defense in 2026

The year 2025 will be remembered as one of accelerating technological evolution and mounting geopolitical strain in the maritime domain.

Featured Companies

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc. is transforming subsea intelligence through 3D imaging sensors, power solutions, and robotic systems. Our products and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans – safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Kraken’s synthetic aperture sonar…

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…
The annual Oceanographic issue explores deep sea oxygen research, sonar technology, carbon sequestration, and subsea defense trends.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Team Players: Natural Language Tech Is Shaping Human-Machine Operations
Search Marine Technology Jobs

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

First Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2026 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news