Thursday, February 26, 2026
 
New Wave Media

February 26, 2026

OceanTools Celebrates Recent Project Successes

© OceanTools

© OceanTools

OceanTools is celebrating two projects that highlight their engineering expertise and versatility. From designing subsea pressure housings for a well-known space technology company to creating solutions for the world’s deepest oceans, their housings deliver reliability and resilience in the most extreme environments.

A major U.S. space technology company approached OceanTools with detailed specifications, and they designed and built a highly intricate pressure vessel to meet their requirements. Made from Grade 5 Titanium, it measures 520mm in diameter, around a meter in length, and weighs nearly 400kg. 

OceanTools' pressure housings are also being deployed to the Mariana Trench, the deepest part of the world’s oceans.  At over 10,000 meters below sea level, the trench represents one of the most extreme environments on Earth. Designed to withstand immense underwater pressures, these housings support deep-sea exploration and research in one of the planet’s most challenging environments.

Related News

R/V Endeavor. Credit: URI Photo

Retiring the R/V Endeavor: Celebrating a Lifetime of Accomplishments and Memories

In September 2025, R/V Endeavor, the University of Rhode Island's (URI) research vessel, sailed on her 736th and final voyage…

Credit Cellula Robotics Ltd

Cellula Robotics Shortlisted for Vimy Forge Black Flight Cohort

Cellula Robotics Ltd. was shortlisted for Vimy Forge’s inaugural Black Flight (Cohort I), Canada’s sovereign defence and…

Orbital Marine Power's O2 tidal energy turbine (Credit: Orbital Marine Power)

Orbital Marine Grows UK and Canada Tidal Energy Orderbook to 32MW

Scottish firm Orbital Marine Power has secured an additional Contract for Difference (CfD) in the U.K.’s Allocation Round 7 (AR7)…

(Credit: Elemental Energies)

Elemental Energies Expands Subsurface Expertise with APT Buy

Elemental Energies has acquired Norway-based geoscience specialist Applied Petroleum Technology (APT), expanding its subsurface…

Transocean Barents semi-sub rig (Credit: Transocean)

Transocean-Valaris Tie-Up to Create $17B Offshore Drilling Major with 73 Rigs

Offshore drilling contractor Transocean has agreed to acquire Valaris in an all-stock transaction valued at about $5.8 billion…

Stuart Cameron. © Boskalis Subsea Services

Boskalis Subsea Services Launches Collective-Based Model for North Sea Decommissioning

Boskalis Subsea Services, a subsea provider of decommissioning, IRM and construction solutions, has launched a new collaborative delivery model…

Featured Companies

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

Tethys Robotics

Tethys Robotics AG is a Swiss company developing compact, highly automated underwater drones that transform inspection and mapping in challenging aquatic environments. Tethys Robotics redefines how inspections, mapping, and maintenance are conducted across sectors like hydropower…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…
The annual Oceanographic issue explores deep sea oxygen research, sonar technology, carbon sequestration, and subsea defense trends.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Products Roundup
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Able Seaman (W)

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2026 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news