OceanTools Celebrates Recent Project Successes

OceanTools is celebrating two projects that highlight their engineering expertise and versatility. From designing subsea pressure housings for a well-known space technology company to creating solutions for the world’s deepest oceans, their housings deliver reliability and resilience in the most extreme environments.

A major U.S. space technology company approached OceanTools with detailed specifications, and they designed and built a highly intricate pressure vessel to meet their requirements. Made from Grade 5 Titanium, it measures 520mm in diameter, around a meter in length, and weighs nearly 400kg.

OceanTools' pressure housings are also being deployed to the Mariana Trench, the deepest part of the world’s oceans. At over 10,000 meters below sea level, the trench represents one of the most extreme environments on Earth. Designed to withstand immense underwater pressures, these housings support deep-sea exploration and research in one of the planet’s most challenging environments.