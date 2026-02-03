Argentina’s Deep Sea Is More Biodiverse Than Scientists Thought
On an Argentinian-led science expedition aboard Schmidt Ocean Institute’s R/V Falkor (too), a science team observed stunning biodiversity along the country’s continental shelf. Traveling along the entire length of the coastline, from Buenos Aires in the north to an area offshore from Tierra del Fuego, the team documented the largest known Bathelia candida coral reef in the global ocean, several other rich reef complexes, and 28 suspected new species, including worms, corals, sea urchins, sea snails, and sea anemones.
“We were not expecting to see this level of biodiversity in the Argentine deep sea, and are so excited to see it teeming with life,” said the expedition’s chief scientist, Dr. María Emilia Bravo of the University of Buenos Aires and CONICET. “Seeing all the biodiversity, ecosystem functions, and connectivity unfolding together was incredible. We opened a window into our country’s biodiversity only to find there are so many more windows left to be opened.”
Covering at least 0.4 square kilometers, the Bathelia reef is nearly the size of Vatican City. This stony cold-water coral provides habitat for other organisms, such as fish, crustaceans, and octopuses. Recognized as a Vulnerable Marine Ecosystem (VME) indicator species, Bathelia candida has been documented throughout the Southwestern Atlantic Ocean, with the largest patches off the coast of Argentina, but scientists hadn’t understood its extent until this expedition. The team found Bathelia reefs 600 kilometers (373 miles) further south than its known range, at 43.5° latitude.
The team also documented Argentina’s first deep-water whale fall at 3890-meters-depth and a rare phantom jellyfish — a deep-sea jelly that can grow as long as a school bus. Whale falls — places on the seafloor where a whale’s body lands after the animal dies — serve as temporary ecosystems, providing food for animals, including octopuses, sharks, and crabs. In addition, the scientists observed ancient Bubblegum coral gardens (Paragorgia arborea) nestled among large sponges in the 3000-meter-deep Malvinas Trough near Tierra del Fuego.
The team’s primary goal was to locate cold seeps, deep-sea environments where methane and other chemicals released from the seafloor serve as energy for microbes, which provide sustenance for animals like clams, mussels, and tube worms. They found one active seep measuring 1 square kilometer — twice the size of the Bathelia reef — which included a large patch of chemosynthetic clams.
Scientific understanding of how cold seeps and deep-sea coral reefs interact is still in its adolescence, said Bravo.
The team observed trash in some areas, including fishing nets, garbage bags, and a VHS tape in near-pristine condition, owing to the durability of plastics. The sticker on the side of the tape is in Korean, but the team is not sure how it arrived off the Argentinian coast or how old it is.