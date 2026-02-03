Wednesday, February 4, 2026
 
New Wave Media

February 3, 2026

Argentina’s Deep Sea Is More Biodiverse Than Scientists Thought

Research Vessel Falkor (too) with ROV SuBastian deployed in the South Atlantic Ocean during the expedition. © Misha Vallejo Prut / Schmidt Ocean Institute

Research Vessel Falkor (too) with ROV SuBastian deployed in the South Atlantic Ocean during the expedition. © Misha Vallejo Prut / Schmidt Ocean Institute

On an Argentinian-led science expedition aboard Schmidt Ocean Institute’s R/V Falkor (too), a science team observed stunning biodiversity along the country’s continental shelf. Traveling along the entire length of the coastline, from Buenos Aires in the north to an area offshore from Tierra del Fuego, the team documented the largest known Bathelia candida coral reef in the global ocean, several other rich reef complexes, and 28 suspected new species, including worms, corals, sea urchins, sea snails, and sea anemones.

Deep-sea corals are slow-growing and long-lived. They are often classified as Vulnerable Marine Ecosystems, or VMEs, because they support high biodiversity and are threatened by human activities such as bottom trawling. In this image, red and pink basket stars (Gorgonocephalus chilensis) perch on top of white hard corals (primarily Bathelia candida and Solenosmilia sp.). The sea stars and corals actively feed by capturing particles and small organisms from the water. © ROV SuBastian / Schmidt Ocean Institute

“We were not expecting to see this level of biodiversity in the Argentine deep sea, and are so excited to see it teeming with life,” said the expedition’s chief scientist, Dr. María Emilia Bravo of the University of Buenos Aires and CONICET. “Seeing all the biodiversity, ecosystem functions, and connectivity unfolding together was incredible. We opened a window into our country’s biodiversity only to find there are so many more windows left to be opened.”

Expedition Chief Scientist Dr. María Emilia Bravo, a researcher at IGeBA – CONICET – UBA, directs an ROV SuBastian dive from the mission control room on the Research Vessel Falkor (too). © Misha Vallejo Prut / Schmidt Ocean Institute

Covering at least 0.4 square kilometers, the Bathelia reef is nearly the size of Vatican City. This stony cold-water coral provides habitat for other organisms, such as fish, crustaceans, and octopuses. Recognized as a Vulnerable Marine Ecosystem (VME) indicator species, Bathelia candida has been documented throughout the Southwestern Atlantic Ocean, with the largest patches off the coast of Argentina, but scientists hadn’t understood its extent until this expedition. The team found Bathelia reefs 600 kilometers (373 miles) further south than its known range, at 43.5° latitude.

ROV pilots filmed the remains of a deceased whale that had dropped to the seafloor, called a whalefall, at about 3,890 meters deep during a dive on the Salado-Colorado Kilometer scarp in the Argentine Basin. Whale falls offer up thousands of years of nourishment to a place accustomed to scarcity. From large scavengers to invisible microbes and bone-eating Osedax worms, there is something for all creatures that happen upon a whale fall. Once organic matter has been consumed, the succession stage is named ‘reef phase’ and it is mostly used by the animals as a hard-substrate, as in the case of this whale carcass which presumably has spent decades in the seafloor. © ROV SuBastian / Schmidt Ocean Institute

The team also documented Argentina’s first deep-water whale fall at 3890-meters-depth and a rare phantom jellyfish — a deep-sea jelly that can grow as long as a school bus. Whale falls — places on the seafloor where a whale’s body lands after the animal dies — serve as temporary ecosystems, providing food for animals, including octopuses, sharks, and crabs. In addition, the scientists observed ancient Bubblegum coral gardens (Paragorgia arborea) nestled among large sponges in the 3000-meter-deep Malvinas Trough near Tierra del Fuego.

Juvenile fish (Centrolophus sp.) swim around the bell of a Stygiomedusa gigantea, commonly known as the giant phantom jelly, which ROV pilots filmed at 250 meters. Their bell can grow up to 1 m (3.3 ft) in diameter, and their four arms can reach up to 10 m (33 ft) long. They do not have any stinging tentacles, but use their arms to catch prey, including plankton and small fish. © ROV SuBastian / Schmidt Ocean Institute 

The team’s primary goal was to locate cold seeps, deep-sea environments where methane and other chemicals released from the seafloor serve as energy for microbes, which provide sustenance for animals like clams, mussels, and tube worms. They found one active seep measuring 1 square kilometer — twice the size of the Bathelia reef — which included a large patch of chemosynthetic clams.

Scientists observed this squat lobster in a bed of chemosynthetic clam shells of the genus Archivesica sp. and Calyptogena sp. at 619 meters while exploring chemosynthetic habitat patches associated with a methane-derived carbonate mound. In Argentine waters, the biodiversity and environmental context of these chemosynthetic ecosystems remain poorly understood. © ROV SuBastian / Schmidt Ocean Institute

Scientific understanding of how cold seeps and deep-sea coral reefs interact is still in its adolescence, said Bravo.

The team observed trash in some areas, including fishing nets, garbage bags, and a VHS tape in near-pristine condition, owing to the durability of plastics. The sticker on the side of the tape is in Korean, but the team is not sure how it arrived off the Argentinian coast or how old it is.

Related News

Greenland’s rocky shore. Mathilde Cureau | Unsplash

New Study Reveals How Greenland’s Seaweed Stores Carbon in the Deep Ocean

An interdisciplinary study confirms, for the first time, the oceanographic pathways that transport floating macroalgae from…

© SUBCO

SUBCO Announces APX East Australia to US Express Hypercable

SUBCO announced its latest submarine cable project, APX East, a new express hypercable between Australia and the United States…

Source: URV

Pendulum System Extracts Energy from Ocean Currents

Researcher Francisco Huera at Universitat Rovira i Virgili (URV) in Spain has designed a device that harnesses the energy…

© Adobe Stock/Wayne

New Map Reveals Terrain Below Antarctic Ice Sheet

Scientists have devised the most detailed map to date of the terrain hidden below the vast ice sheet blanketing Antarctica…

Mission Specialist Wraith delivers six-degree-of-freedom agility, high thrust, and precision control in a compact, expeditionary-ready UUV built for demanding subsea missions. Credit: AeroVironment Inc/VideoRay

AeroVironment Launches Mission Specialist Wraith UUV

AeroVironment Inc., a leading provider of all domain autonomous systems, announced the launch of the Mission Specialist Wraith…

Kraken Robotics’ New Battery Manufacturing Facility in Nova Scotia Beginning Operations in Q1 2026. © Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Announces $35 Million in SeaPower Battery Sales

Kraken Robotics Inc. announced $35 million in battery sales to three unnamed customers.“We’re pleased to see increasing momentum…

Featured Companies

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc. is transforming subsea intelligence through 3D imaging sensors, power solutions, and robotic systems. Our products and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans – safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Kraken’s synthetic aperture sonar…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Tethys Robotics

Tethys Robotics AG is a Swiss company developing compact, highly automated underwater drones that transform inspection and mapping in challenging aquatic environments. Tethys Robotics redefines how inspections, mapping, and maintenance are conducted across sectors like hydropower…
As 2025 comes to a close, MTR explores trends for 2026 and the newest products and vessels in the maritime industry.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

MBARI Sets Sail Aboard a New Research Vessel
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news