 
REGISTER NOW FOR the Port of the Future Conference • 2 Days, 50 Ports • Houston, TX • March 24–25, 2026
New Wave Media

March 4, 2026

Port of the Future 2026: A Look Back, a Path Forward

A Quick Q&A with Port of the Future Founder and Event Director Kevin Clement on key differentiators and the value of attending, exhibiting and speaking at Port of the Future 2026:

Q: What inspired the creation of the Port of the Future Conference?

The idea started in 2019 with Dr. Tony Ambler at the University of Houston. The vision was to create an annual event focused on the future of ports—one that would connect the maritime industry with universities, promote new research, and encourage innovative thinking around port technology and operations.

Q: What makes the Port of the Future Conference different from other maritime events?

From day one, the focus has been on forward-looking technologies—AI, automation, digitalization, robotics, and simulation—and how they can help close the operational efficiency gap between many U.S. ports and the world’s most advanced facilities.

Q: Sustainability is a major industry focus today. How does the event address that?

Decarbonization has been a core theme since the beginning. Tracks like Decarbonization and Alternate Fuels and Port Energy and Sustainability are staples of the program, highlighting the efforts of ports and shipping companies working to reduce their carbon footprint.

Q: Is the conference primarily focused on the U.S. market?

Not at all. The event has always had a global perspective. We regularly feature port projects, technology initiatives, and policy insights from across the Americas, Europe, Africa, and Asia.

Q: What can attendees expect from the program format?
Clement: It’s designed to be highly practical and engaging. We run nine conference tracks covering the industry’s biggest challenges and opportunities, with keynotes, case studies, panels, interviews, and live technology demonstrations.

Q: The event is known for its speakers. Who has participated in the past?

We’ve had an incredible lineup over the years—people like former U.S. Coast Guard Commandant Admiral James Loy, former CBP Commissioner Alan Bersin, Suez Canal Economic Zone Chairman Waleid Gamal El Din, maritime economist John D. McKown, and senior leaders from ports, government, and industry worldwide.

Q: You made a notable change to the speaker model. Why?

After three years we eliminated the “pay-to-speak” model. That opened the door for start-ups, think tanks, and research labs—groups that often drive the most innovative ideas. Today speakers can participate at no cost.

Q: How do you ensure strong port participation?

We offer complimentary representation for one delegate from each port. The goal was to bring together at least 50 port leaders in one place—and it worked. Over the past four years, we’ve hosted more than 60 port representatives from around the world.

Q: What’s next for the Port of the Future Conference?

 In 2025 the conference transitioned from the University of Houston to New Wave Media. The mission remains the same: bring together innovators, operators, researchers, and policymakers to shape the future of global ports.


Related News

The exhibition floor at Oceanology International 2024. © 2024 - ASV Photography Ltd / Oceanology International

Oceanology International 2026 Brings Ashore New COAST Focus

Oceanology International (Oi), the world’s leading forum for ocean science, engineering and technology, is returning for its 57th year…

Boxfish AUV. Credit: Boxfish Robotics

Rising expectations: A deep dive on underwater vehicles

Underwater vehicles have solidified their position, with autonomous and remotely operated platforms becoming core operational tools across offshore…

The USGS Wave Glider on mission equipped with Sonardyne GNSS-A instrumentation. Credit: USGS

Monitoring the Restless Earth for the Next “Big One”

When the 8.2 magnitude Chignik earthquake hit off the coast of Alaska in 2021, it was a big warning signal.The largest earthquake…

Pipeline cathodic inspection with Kongsberg Listen visualized in the Blue Insight ecosystem (Credit: Kongsberg Discovery)

Kongsberg Discovery Upgrades Kongsberg Listen Electromagnetic Sensor

Kongsberg Discovery has upgraded its Kongsberg Listen electromagnetic sensor system, enhancing data processing and visualization…

© isuaneye / Adobe Stock

US pushes Fisheries Tech at APEC Amid China Rivalry

The Trump administration is promoting artificial intelligence exports and maritime surveillance technology at Asia-Pacific…

Credit Cellula Robotics Ltd

Cellula Robotics Shortlisted for Vimy Forge Black Flight Cohort

Cellula Robotics Ltd. was shortlisted for Vimy Forge’s inaugural Black Flight (Cohort I), Canada’s sovereign defence and…

Featured Companies

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.
The annual Oceanographic issue explores deep sea oxygen research, sonar technology, carbon sequestration, and subsea defense trends.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Impact Subsea's ISS360 Series Redefines Compact Sonar
Search Marine Technology Jobs

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Able Seaman (W)

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2026 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news