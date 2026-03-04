 
New Wave Media

March 4, 2026

NYK Advances Design of Subsea Cable-Laying Vessel

Image of a Subsea Cable-Laying Vessel (Courtesy of NYK Line)

Japanese shipping major NYK Line has completed the basic design of a new long-distance subsea cable-laying vessel intended to support the development of Japan’s future high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission network, marking a key milestone in a national effort to strengthen offshore renewable energy infrastructure.

The vessel’s design recently received General Design Approval (GDA) from classification society ClassNK, confirming that the concept meets relevant international conventions and classification rules at the detailed design level.

The project is part of Japan’s broader push to build an efficient subsea power transmission system capable of transporting electricity generated by offshore wind farms to major demand centers onshore. Long-distance subsea DC transmission—supported by specialized cable-laying vessels capable of jointing and burial operations—is seen as a critical component of that strategy.

Part of National HVDC Technology Development Program

The vessel design work is being conducted under Japan’s RIGHT Project, a research initiative led by New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization aimed at advancing high-voltage direct current transmission technologies for renewable energy integration.

Within the program, NYK is part of a four-company consortium that includes Sumitomo Electric Industries and Furukawa Electric. The partners are working to develop advanced cable protection methods as well as specialized vessels capable of installing subsea transmission infrastructure suited to Japan’s unique coastal and offshore conditions.

NYK has been responsible for designing the self-propelled cable-laying vessel, working closely with Sumitomo Electric and with the cooperation of Furukawa Electric.

Multi-Year Design Development

The project has progressed through several development stages since 2022.

That year, NYK was subcontracted by Sumitomo Electric to conduct an initial conceptual design for a vessel suited to Japan’s offshore transmission needs. In 2023, the company was selected through a public solicitation process under the RIGHT project to continue development of the specialized cable-laying vessel.

In 2024, the concept received Approval in Principle (AiP) from ClassNK, confirming the feasibility of the design. The newly granted GDA represents the next phase, validating the basic design against classification rules before a final ship construction decision.

According to NYK, completing the basic design and securing the GDA fulfills the company’s initial objectives within the NEDO-supported research program.

Supporting Offshore Wind Expansion

The development comes as Japan—and many other coastal nations—accelerate offshore wind deployment as part of broader decarbonization strategies.

While offshore wind resources are often located in areas with strong wind conditions and fewer site constraints, these locations are frequently far from major population centers and electricity demand hubs. As a result, building efficient long-distance transmission networks has become a key technical challenge for scaling offshore renewable power.

Subsea HVDC transmission systems provide an efficient solution for transporting large volumes of electricity over long distances with minimal power loss. Specialized cable-laying vessels are required to install these heavy, high-capacity cables on the seabed while also conducting jointing and burial operations to protect the lines from environmental or operational damage.

ClassNK said its design review evaluated the vessel against Part O of its Rules and Guidance for the Survey and Construction of Steel Ships, along with other applicable classification requirements.

Toward a Decarbonized Energy System

With the design milestone completed, NYK said it will continue working with consortium partners to advance the technologies required for subsea DC transmission infrastructure.

Both NYK and ClassNK emphasized that the development of specialized vessels and installation technologies will play an important role in supporting the growth of offshore wind power and the broader transition to a decarbonized energy system.

For the maritime sector, the project also reflects a rapidly expanding market for subsea cable installation vessels as countries worldwide invest in offshore wind farms, interconnectors, and new HVDC transmission networks linking renewable energy resources to national grids.

