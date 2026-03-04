 
Hydromea, Equinor Achieve World’s First Wireless Broadband Data Transfer from Seabed to Cloud

Hydromea, together with Equinor, has announced the world’s first demonstration of real-time, high-bandwidth wireless data transmission from the ocean floor directly to the cloud. This milestone marks an advancement in subsea asset monitoring and the digitalization of the offshore energy sector.

Hydromea’s SWiG-ready LUMA Free-Space Optical (FSO) devices successfully transmitted data from the seabed to Equinor’s cloud infrastructure using Equinor’s proprietary DEEPNET network. This is the first known instance where high volume of data collected at the bottom of the ocean can be streamed wirelessly in real time through a LUMA WLAN hotspot, enabling immediate access for asset integrity engineers and Underwater Intervention Drone (UID) pilots. The result is a seamless, end-to-end data flow—subsea sensors and vehicles can now deliver critical insights to operators in real time.

Hydromea’s LUMA platform leverages high-speed, low-latency optical communication technology capable of transmitting data at up to 10 Mbps, even at depths of up to 6,000 meters. This reduces the costs, risks, and environmental footprint associated with traditional subsea monitoring, which often relies on vessel use and cabled solutions. By enabling instant data transmission to the cloud, operators can make smarter, faster decisions and enhance the safety and efficiency of their offshore operations.

Equinor has been at the forefront of developing standardized docking and data infrastructure for subsea drones and intervention vehicles, aiming to create an open, interoperable ecosystem for the industry. 

Both companies are active members of the Subsea Wireless Group (SWiG), working alongside industry leaders to drive interoperability and the adoption of underwater wireless technologies. 

