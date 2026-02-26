IMCA Enhances Digital Learning Hub

The International Marine Contractors Association (IMCA) has announced it has launched IMCA Skills, their leading, digital, learning hub, which will now be the go-to place for the marine industry’s competence and development needs.

The first product on the new platform is the migration of the Dynamic Positioning continuing professional development learning program which is designed to be the first step in bringing all their CPD content together in the secure and easy-to-use platform which will offer improved learning and user experience.

It is designed to make professional development simpler, richer and better value for users and is built to fit around learners’ needs, with improved function, and enhanced access.

As the leading maritime body for Guidance, IMCA’s purpose is to bring all its continuing professional development and learning content together in one modern platform, and ultimately make it easier for users to operate and navigate.

The organization, which for more than 50 years has played a key role in bringing the offshore industry together to improve safety, says the migration to IMCA Skills will also offer its users clearer progress tracking, and better access across both online and offline devices.

Richard Purser, IMCA Technical Adviser – Marine, said: “The change is entirely motivated by wanting to make our users’ experience as easy as possible; more convenient, flexible and assisting them in acquiring the skills that are important to their work.

“We are always on hand to advise them through the process, and welcome any feedback on the new platform. Our goal is to make our industry safer and better, and we are certain this will be another big step towards that.”

IMCA says it remains the best source for continuing professional development learning, with over 230 Guidance documents and 250 Information Notes that cover almost every aspect of offshore operations including, diving, marine, ROV and offshore survey.

The program will remain accredited by the Nautical Institute, which supports the revalidation of DPO certificates, ensuring alignment with industry standards and professional requirements.



