March 10, 2026

FET Launches Remote Control Station for Subsea ROV Operations

Forum Energy Technologies (FET) has introduced a new remote control station designed to allow remotely operated vehicle (ROV) systems to be operated from any location.

The system operates using the ICE Unity ROV control platform released in 2025 and enables remote operations, live streaming of survey data and monitoring of ROV systems.

The package includes FET Subsea advanced control chairs, Remote-Connect gateway enclosures and VisualSoft’s video streaming and network player technology. It can be supplied with new ROV systems or installed as an upgrade to existing systems operating with ICE Unity.

According to FET, the system allows operators to control subsea operations remotely while maintaining system performance. The approach is intended to improve operational flexibility, enable access to specialist expertise and reduce costs while enhancing safety.

 “Innovation is key to FET’s long-term strategy, FET 2030, and this development represents a significant step forward in how ROV operations can be delivered. By enabling full system control from any location, we are giving our customers greater flexibility in how they deploy personnel and manage operational costs, without compromising performance or reliability,” said Kevin Taylor, Vice President of Operations for Subsea Technologies at FET.

FET is demonstrating the technology at Oceanology 2026, where an ROV will be piloted from the company’s headquarters in Kirkbymoorside, North Yorkshire, while the control station is located at the conference in London, more than 300 kilometers away.

The hardware for the system is manufactured and delivered from Kirkbymoorside. FET said the technology is intended to support subsea operations across offshore energy, defense and other underwater sectors.

