From Trials to Cable Lay: SMD Quantum ROV Set for Fleeming Jenkin Integration

Subsea technology and services company SMD has completed Site Acceptance Testing (SAT) on the first of its pioneering electric subsea remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), the SMD Quantum EV, marking a milestone as the system moves toward offshore deployment. The SAT operations were carried out at DEEP Campus near Bristol.

The first Quantum EV, purchased by Luxembourg-based marine contractor Jan De Nul, is expected to be integrated into Jan De Nul’s Fleeming Jenkin cable-laying vessel (CLV) ahead of commercial deployment in 2026, linking the arrival of a new electric work-class ROV platform with a new-generation CLV designed for large-scale offshore renewables work.

SMD Quantum EV: Electric ROV Design and Performance

EV forms part of SMD’s modular electric vehicle (EV) range, designed to support work-class subsea intervention while reducing the inefficiencies associated with conventional hydraulic ROV systems. According to SMD’s product documentation, electric propulsion allows a higher proportion of input power to be converted into usable thrust reaching 63%, compared with hydraulic systems capable of 34% conversion, while also reducing topside power and equipment requirements.

The EV platform is designed to operate in multiple configurations, including umbilical-powered, battery-powered roadmap, or hybrid modes combining both. SMD also highlights the possibility of deploying the vehicle using a lighter, data-only umbilical in battery mode, reducing drag and simplifying launch and recovery. For umbilical-powered operations, the system uses a high-efficiency, high-voltage DC power transmission approach intended to reduce umbilical size and handling loads.

In its standard configuration, the Quantum EV has a depth rating of 3,000 meters, with optional configurations rated to 4,000 meters and 6,000 meters. The vehicle has a payload capacity of up to 400 kg and a total vehicle power of 200 kW or 268 hp. Thruster configuration consists of four horizontal and four vertical Curvetech electric thrusters, supporting high levels of maneuverability and station-keeping accuracy.

Performance figures provided by SMD include impressive bollard pull and surface speeds, enabling the system to continue operations in high currents. Auto-functions include heading, depth, altitude and ROV dynamic positioning.

The vehicle is also designed to support a range of tooling options, including hydraulic tooling supplied by onboard power units, enabling it to perform intervention, inspection and construction support tasks in demanding subsea environments.

Fleeming Jenkin CLV as Operational Platform for SMD Quantum EV

The launch of Fleeming Jenkin CLV (Credit: Jan De Nul)

Fleeming Jenkin, Jan De Nul’s newest CLV, was launched in October 2025 at the CMHI Haimen shipyard in China by flooding the dry dock and is scheduled for delivery in the second half of 2026, after completion of final construction and sea trials.

Designed for the installation of subsea cables for renewable energy transmission, the vessel has a cable carrying capacity of 28,000 tons, making it the largest cable-laying vessel in the world.

Fleeming Jenkin is equipped with three cable carousels—two 11,000-ton turntables above deck and one 7,500-ton turntable below deck—along with two fiber optic tanks, enabling the vessel to bundle and lay up to five cables simultaneously, with combined carousel capacity described by Jan De Nul as double that of any other cable-laying vessel currently on the market.

On the aft deck, the vessel features a cable laying chute for shallow-water operations and a cable laying wheel to improve efficiency at greater depths, supported by three 50-ton tensioners capable of handling and controlling cable tensions of up to 150 tons.

The vessel is designed to install cables in water depths of up to 4,000 meters and will be equipped with two work-class ROVs housed in a dedicated ROV hall, each with a 4,000-meter depth rating.

From an environmental perspective, Fleeming Jenkin is classified as an Ultra-Low Emission vessel (ULEv), featuring a dual exhaust filter system that removes up to 99% of nanoparticles from emissions using a diesel particulate filter and nitrogen oxides (NOx) reduction system, while its engines can operate on biofuel and green methanol.

The vessel also incorporates an electric hybrid power plant combining generators with a 2.5 MWh battery, designed for peak shaving, load smoothing, spinning reserve and optimized engine loading.

Once operational, Fleeming Jenkin will immediately begin work on TenneT’s 2 GW Program, installing export cables on four offshore grid connections, bundling and laying four cables per connection, resulting in the installation of more than 2,800 kilometers of cable over a distance exceeding 700 kilometers.

Why the Pairing Matters for Next-Gen Subsea Ops

Taken together, the SAT milestone for SMD’s Quantum EV and the build-out of Fleeming Jenkin CLV underline a broader trend visible in the project details provided by both companies—scaling up offshore wind transmission infrastructure, while tightening operational efficiency and emissions performance across the vessel-and-tooling chain.

SMD’s vehicles put emphasis on endurance, precision, and reduced downtime for subsea tasks, while Jan De Nul’s vessel is described as purpose-built for larger, heavier cable campaigns at greater water depths—supported by an emissions-control package and hybrid power architecture.

With installation on Fleeming Jenkin expected soon and commercial deployment referenced for 2026, the first Quantum EV system is now moving from test completion toward field readiness anchored to one of the industry’s newest high-capacity cable layers.