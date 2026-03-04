 
March 4, 2026

Oceaneering Debuts New Electric Propulsion Work Class ROV

Oceaneering International, Inc. announced that its Subsea Robotics segment has debuted the newest addition to its Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) portfolio, the Momentum Electric Work Class ROV, at Subsea Tieback Forum.

The Momentum Electric ROV was developed using a reliability‑driven, data‑informed design approach that re‑engineered the work‑class platform around electric propulsion to improve efficiency and simplify system architecture. The vehicle is designed for 30-day continuous subsea operations, enabling extended support for drilling, inspection, maintenance, and repair (IMR), surveys, and construction work scopes. Featuring plug‑and‑play sensors, advanced 360-degree vision, automation, strong thrust, and high payload capacity, the Momentum Electric ROV delivers the power and control required for demanding work‑class operations. Offering backwards compatibility with Millennium® Plus ROV infrastructure, Momentum supports quick upgrades and scalable deployment.

Visitors to Subsea Tieback Forum, March 3–5, 2026, can stop by Oceaneering's booth (#515) to see the Momentum Electric ROV’s capabilities firsthand.

