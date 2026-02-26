Thursday, February 26, 2026
 
New Wave Media

February 26, 2026

EdgeTech Introduces the Trace Side Scan Sonar for Micro-UUV, ROV, USV

© EdgeTech

© EdgeTech

EdgeTech, a leader in high resolution sonar imaging systems and acoustic release solutions, has recently expanded their OEM side scan sonar product offering to meet the needs of small and micro sized autonomous vehicles.

EdgeTech designed the new Trace OEM side scan sonar specifically with micro-UUV, small ROV and shallow water USV in mind. The Trace system is a small form factor (13cm x 7cm), low power, high quality EdgeTech OEM side scan sonar solution for small and micro vehicles.

The dual frequency Trace system can be configured to operate at a range of frequency pairs including: 540/1600 kHz or 540/850 kHz or 850/1600kHz with standard cabled arrays or customized vehicle-specific arrays. The system is ideal for shallow water survey applications, providing an excellent combination for range and resolution. With an average power draw of only 7-10W the 12-24 v DC system has been optimized for size, power and weight.  

Integrators can choose RS232 communications for navigation devices and other sensors. External triggering is also available. The Trace system has an ethernet interface to connect to the host platform and comes with a common EdgeTech command and control interface. EdgeTech’s sonar data is streamed from the Trace system for storage on the host platform.   

Related News

© Greensea IQ

Greensea IQ Launches Combat Swimmers Command and Control Interface

Greensea IQ, a leader in advanced subsea robotics and autonomy, announced the first production release of Bayonet Underwater Controller…

R/V Endeavor. Credit: URI Photo

Retiring the R/V Endeavor: Celebrating a Lifetime of Accomplishments and Memories

In September 2025, R/V Endeavor, the University of Rhode Island's (URI) research vessel, sailed on her 736th and final voyage…

The USGS Wave Glider on mission equipped with Sonardyne GNSS-A instrumentation. Credit: USGS

Monitoring the Restless Earth for the Next “Big One”

When the 8.2 magnitude Chignik earthquake hit off the coast of Alaska in 2021, it was a big warning signal.The largest earthquake…

Celebrating the completion of Site Acceptance Testing of the first commercial Quantum EV for client Jan De Nul (Credit: SMD)

From Trials to Cable Lay: SMD Quantum ROV Set for Fleeming Jenkin Integration

Subsea technology and services company SMD has completed Site Acceptance Testing (SAT) on the first of its pioneering electric…

Copyright SerrNovik/stock.adobe.com - Image courtesy Seequent

Modernizing UXO Detection: Smarter, Safer, and Built on Better Data

Unexploded ordnance (UXO) remains one of the most pressing challenges for marine infrastructure projects worldwide. With…

Research Vessel Falkor (too) with ROV SuBastian deployed in the South Atlantic Ocean during the expedition. © Misha Vallejo Prut / Schmidt Ocean Institute

Argentina’s Deep Sea Is More Biodiverse Than Scientists Thought

On an Argentinian-led science expedition aboard Schmidt Ocean Institute’s R/V Falkor (too), a science team observed stunning…

Featured Companies

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

Tethys Robotics

Tethys Robotics AG is a Swiss company developing compact, highly automated underwater drones that transform inspection and mapping in challenging aquatic environments. Tethys Robotics redefines how inspections, mapping, and maintenance are conducted across sectors like hydropower…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…
The annual Oceanographic issue explores deep sea oxygen research, sonar technology, carbon sequestration, and subsea defense trends.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Authors & Contributors
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Able Seaman (W)

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2026 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news