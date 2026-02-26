EdgeTech Introduces the Trace Side Scan Sonar for Micro-UUV, ROV, USV

EdgeTech, a leader in high resolution sonar imaging systems and acoustic release solutions, has recently expanded their OEM side scan sonar product offering to meet the needs of small and micro sized autonomous vehicles.

EdgeTech designed the new Trace OEM side scan sonar specifically with micro-UUV, small ROV and shallow water USV in mind. The Trace system is a small form factor (13cm x 7cm), low power, high quality EdgeTech OEM side scan sonar solution for small and micro vehicles.

The dual frequency Trace system can be configured to operate at a range of frequency pairs including: 540/1600 kHz or 540/850 kHz or 850/1600kHz with standard cabled arrays or customized vehicle-specific arrays. The system is ideal for shallow water survey applications, providing an excellent combination for range and resolution. With an average power draw of only 7-10W the 12-24 v DC system has been optimized for size, power and weight.

Integrators can choose RS232 communications for navigation devices and other sensors. External triggering is also available. The Trace system has an ethernet interface to connect to the host platform and comes with a common EdgeTech command and control interface. EdgeTech’s sonar data is streamed from the Trace system for storage on the host platform.