March 2, 2026

HydroSurv Delivers REAV-25 USV to Skanska Norway

HydroSurv has announced the sale and delivery of its latest REAV-25 Uncrewed Surface Vessel (USV) to Skanska Norway AS, marking a milestone in Skanska’s expansion of uncrewed survey capability for infrastructure projects across the country.

Skanska is a civil engineering and construction company with works spanning inland waterways, ports and harbors, and coastal environments. Supporting the successful delivery of these projects is Skanska’s in-house survey and inspection unit, where the REAV-25 will play a key role in strengthening inland hydrographic survey operations.

The USV will be primarily deployed to deliver high-resolution bathymetric surveys using a Norbit iWBMS multibeam echo sounder, supporting the design, construction and long-term maintenance of infrastructure located over, under and alongside the water. The acquisition reflects Skanska’s growing adoption of uncrewed technologies to improve data availability, operational efficiency and safety, while reducing the environmental footprint of survey activities.

Designed for zero-emission day operations, the REAV-25 is a sheltered-water, multipurpose USV capable of supporting a wide range of hydrographic and environmental data collection campaigns. The vessel is equipped with twin 2.5 kW rim-driven thrusters, minimising the risk of entanglement or damage during shallow-water operations, and is powered by a 6-kWh lithium battery system enabling full-day endurance. As a commercial-grade platform, the REAV-25 features HydroSurv’s Virtual Watchkeeper Vessel Control System (VCS) alongside the Dynautics Spectre autopilot.

The USV, named Saga, will complete trials in the UK in March 2026 and is expected to enter operational service with Skanska in Norway in early spring.

