Oceanology International 2026 Brings Ashore New COAST Focus

Oceanology International (Oi), the world’s leading forum for ocean science, engineering and technology, is returning for its 57th year, larger than ever and with a new conference track that mirrors the trajectory of the global ocean sector. A new exhibition focus called COAST has been added to address the critical challenges facing coastlines increasingly battered by storms, flooding, erosion and rising sea levels.

Oi26, taking place March 10-12 at Excel London, is shaping up to be the largest in its almost six-decade history. An additional hall has been added to the trade-show floorplan, meaning the exhibition will now cover more than 21,000 square meters of indoor space, said David Ince, event director. The organizers expect around 450 exhibiting companies from over 30 countries and more than 8,000 international attendees across the three show days.

"The hundreds of exhibitors at Oi represent the full breadth of the ocean technology and marine science ecosystem, from developers of sensors, instrumentation and uncrewed systems through to providers of data, software, surveying, engineering and operational services," said Ince. "The show brings together solutions supporting offshore energy, ocean observation, defense, ports and maritime infrastructure, climate & environmental monitoring and emerging blue economy applications, giving attendees a comprehensive view of how the ocean enterprise is evolving."

The show also serves as a premier event for the ocean sector to showcase new innovations and technologies. "We've seen evidence from previous years that exhibitors plan their strategies around Oi and decide it is the best time to unveil their latest developments, partnerships and technological advancements. In 2026, we expect the show floor to host over 100 product and service launches, and a significant number of exclusive announcements," Ince added.

David Ince, Oi Event Director. © Oceanology International

Making Waves

Larger attendance, a bigger floorplan and 100 product launches are just part of the reason Oi26 should be a standout industry event. In response to global coastal challenges, the inaugural COAST conference track will focus on innovation and solutions in topics like coastal zone management, protecting the environment in coastal waters, coastal resilience, ports and terminals, and coastal infrastructure protection.

Additionally, as real-time data and predictive modeling prove increasingly vital for coastal planning and disaster response, Oi will offer opportunities to explore integrated monitoring platforms and early warning systems. The balance between economic activity and environmental protection, another critical intersection, will also be addressed by highlighting solutions that support sustainable tourism, aquaculture and coastal livelihoods.

COAST will manifest on its own stage as a three-day content program, placed as a core feature within the exhibition alongside Ocean Futures, the technical conference and dockside demonstrations.

"We've been working closely with organizations including the UK Environment Agency, The Crown Estate and Cefas (Centre for Environment, Fisheries and Aquaculture Science) to ensure a strong and credible COAST focus that complements the wider Oi content, while also bringing new organizations and audiences into the event," Ince explained. "In addition, more than 60 exhibitors across the exhibition will be highlighting specific coastal and shallow-water solutions, creating plenty of opportunities for attendees to connect with relevant companies and expertise."

COAST will further enhance the traditional Oi program across the exhibition and conference by highlighting developments in coastal protection, erosion control, sediment transport analysis, shoreline stabilization and climate adaptation that support sustainable coastal development and ecosystem protection. Importantly, COAST will be fully integrated into Oi, rather than positioned as a standalone feature, meaning visitors will encounter coastal solutions alongside offshore, deep-water and data-driven technologies, reinforcing the global relevance and transferability of ideas.

COAST also won't be solely British, despite Oi's London locale. "While the UK provides a strong and relevant backdrop for many coastal challenges, COAST has been conceived as a global platform, reflecting the international nature of Oi itself. Coastal and shallow-water issues such as erosion, flooding, infrastructure resilience, habitat protection and climate adaptation are shared challenges across regions, from Europe and North America to Asia-Pacific, Africa and small island states," said Ince.

He added, "COAST is another example of how Oi continues to reflect where the ocean enterprise is heading. Our role is to ensure that the event mirrors that direction, creating opportunity for exhibitors and visitors alike while bringing new organizations, ideas and solutions into the show. With the increasing convergence of offshore, coastal, climate, data and infrastructure challenges, it makes sense for us to give greater visibility to these interconnected areas. COAST allows us to do that in a structured way, while remaining fully aligned with the broader Oceanology proposition. The exhibitors and content featured within COAST are therefore international in scope, both in terms of the companies involved and the case studies, technologies and expertise being showcased. As with the wider Oceanology program, we're working closely with a broad network of global stakeholders from industry, government and academia to ensure the content reflects different geographies, operating environments and regulatory contexts."

Sea You There

By hosting these conversations amongst 8,000 attendees and 450 exhibiting companies, COAST has the potential to change how coastlines are perceived and protected. Solutions developed for one coastline can be exchanged across borders, then adapted and applied worldwide.

"COAST is a new gateway for leading companies in the field to join the global gathering at Oi and gain access to a highly targeted and engaged audience—to demonstrate their solutions for dynamic nearshore environments and engage with coastal engineers, hydrographic surveyors, geospatial analysts, port and harbor engineers, environmental consultants, marine data specialists and coastal planners," said Ince.

"Simply that if you're involved in any way in monitoring, exploring or operating in the world's oceans, coastal zones or waterways, I believe you'll find real value in the connections, insights and direction gained at Oi—and I hope to see you at Excel London from March 10-12," Ince concluded. The MTR team concurs and we plan to see you there.  

Busy aisles during Oi24. © 2024 - ASV Photography Ltd / Oceanology International

The Ocean Futures Theatre at Oi24. © 2024 - ASV Photography Ltd / Oceanology International

