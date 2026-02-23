SeaBird Exploration Nets Contract Extension for Seismic Survey Vessel

Norwegian marine seismic survey services firm SeaBird Exploration, part of SED Energy Holdings, has secured a contract extension for its Fulmar Explorer seismic survey vessel.

SeaBird Exploration has signed a three-month contract extension for ocean bottom node (OBN) source work for the vessel in the Western Hemisphere.

This extension now commits the 2009-built vessel through mid-June 2026, maintaining the same commercial terms as the original agreement, the company said.

The name of the client or the value of the contract extension has not been disclosed.