Friday, February 27, 2026
 
New Wave Media

February 27, 2026

Fugro’s CFO Steps Down

Barbara Geelen (Credit: Fugro)

Barbara Geelen (Credit: Fugro)

Dutch geological data specialist Fugro has announced its chief financial officer (CFO) Barbara Geelen will step down from the position.

Geelen will step down from the Board of Management of Fugro per the close of the upcoming AGM, to be held on 23 April 2026.

She will continue to contribute to Fugro in an advisory role until 1 August 2026, ensuring a smooth transition. Geelen has held the position of CFOand Board of Management member since 2021.

The Supervisory Board will now launch the search for a successor.

“On behalf of the Supervisory Board, I want to recognise and thank Barbara for her significant contributions to Fugro over the past years. On top of that, Barbara played a key role in navigating Fugro through the challenging and dynamic market conditions Fugro faced in 2025,” said Sjoerd Vollebregt, Chair of the Supervisory Board:

“It has been a privilege to serve as CFO and member of the Board of Management of Fugro. I have greatly valued working with so many colleagues from across the organization, and I am proud of the strength and resilience of the company. This is a natural moment for me to hand over, and I will fully support an orderly transition,” added Barbara Geelen, outgoing CFO of Fugro.

The move follows financial report of annual loss of $25 million, which was attributed to challenges in the offshore wind industry.

Related News

Boxfish AUV. Credit: Boxfish Robotics

Rising expectations: A deep dive on underwater vehicles

Underwater vehicles have solidified their position, with autonomous and remotely operated platforms becoming core operational tools across offshore…

(Credit: Kongsberg Maritime)

Kongsberg Maritime to Equip LS Marine’s Ultra-Large Cable Lay Vessel

Kongsberg Maritime has been selected to supply a fully integrated equipment package for a next-generation ultra-large cable…

Credit Cellula Robotics Ltd

Cellula Robotics Shortlisted for Vimy Forge Black Flight Cohort

Cellula Robotics Ltd. was shortlisted for Vimy Forge’s inaugural Black Flight (Cohort I), Canada’s sovereign defence and…

(Credit: Inyanga Marine Energy Group)

HydroWing Wins 10MW CfD Boost for Morlais Tidal Energy Project

HydroWing Tidal Energy Projects, part of Inyanga Marine Energy Group, has secured an additional 10 MW of capacity for its…

(Credit: Aquaterra Energy)

Aquaterra Energy Gets Multi-Year Well Intervention Job off Spain

Aquaterra Energy has secured a multi-year, seven-figure contract to provide subsea well access equipment for intervention…

Saipem's Hydrone-R (Credit: Saipem)

Saipem’s Underwater Drone Carries Out Autonomous Survey at Njord Field

Saipem’s first resident underwater drone Hydrone-R has completed an autonomous survey mission over the Arctic coral area…

Featured Companies

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc. is transforming subsea intelligence through 3D imaging sensors, power solutions, and robotic systems. Our products and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans – safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Kraken’s synthetic aperture sonar…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…
The annual Oceanographic issue explores deep sea oxygen research, sonar technology, carbon sequestration, and subsea defense trends.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

DORI: Just Keep Swimming
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

First Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2026 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news