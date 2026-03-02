 
New Wave Media

March 2, 2026

BOEM Releases Offshore Alaska Seismic Survey Data

© BOEM

© BOEM

In alignment with President Trump’s Executive Order 14303, “Restoring Gold Standard Science,” the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management’s Alaska Outer Continental Shelf Region has released five 3D seismic survey datasets from the Beaufort Sea, expanding public access to legacy geologic information that supports industry analysis, academic research and Alaska energy planning.

The five datasets — B-02-99-AK, B-05-98-AK, B-04-97-AK, B-03-96-AK and B-01-95-AK — are available now at the National Archive of Marine Seismic Surveys. (To access, click the tab labeled “Surveys,” then click on the map near the Beaufort Sea. A list of nearby surveys will appear, with the most recent surveys at the top.) They encompass five geological and geophysical exploration permits, 10 original or reprocessed SEG-Y files, nine survey areas and 232 square miles of Beaufort Sea lease areas.

These datasets are generally confidential when collected by private companies. Companies must submit them to BOEM, which keeps them confidential for a proprietary period — currently 25 years. After that period, BOEM may release certain geophysical data and information to the public. The released datasets are in the public domain and have no restrictions on use or publication.

The National Archive of Marine Seismic Surveys is a collaborative initiative between BOEM and the U.S. Geological Survey. It offers a public platform for accessing seismic data collected by or contributed to U.S. Department of the Interior agencies.

BOEM plans additional legacy seismic releases on a rolling basis.  

Related News

(Credit: Boskalis)

Boskalis, TKF Ink Baltic Offshore Wind Cable Installation Deal

Dutch offshore services provider Boskalis, in consortium with TKF Subsea Solutions, has signed a contract with OWP Gennaker…

R/V Endeavor. Credit: URI Photo

Retiring the R/V Endeavor: Celebrating a Lifetime of Accomplishments and Memories

In September 2025, R/V Endeavor, the University of Rhode Island's (URI) research vessel, sailed on her 736th and final voyage…

A U.S. Navy Global Autonomous Reconnaissance Craft (GARC) maneuvers in the Atlantic Ocean during UNITAS 2025, the 66th iteration of the world’s longest-running multinational maritime exercise. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

New Year, New Gear: Threats, Modularity, and Agility to Drive Subsea Defense in 2026

The year 2025 will be remembered as one of accelerating technological evolution and mounting geopolitical strain in the maritime domain.

(Credit: TGS)

TGS Embarks on Multi-Client 2D Survey off Angola

Energy data and intelligence TGS has started the Ultra Profundo multi-client 2D survey offshore Angola.The survey covers approximately 12…

(Credit: Elemental Energies)

Elemental Energies Expands Subsurface Expertise with APT Buy

Elemental Energies has acquired Norway-based geoscience specialist Applied Petroleum Technology (APT), expanding its subsurface…

(Credit: Inyanga Marine Energy Group)

HydroWing Wins 10MW CfD Boost for Morlais Tidal Energy Project

HydroWing Tidal Energy Projects, part of Inyanga Marine Energy Group, has secured an additional 10 MW of capacity for its…

Featured Companies

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc. is transforming subsea intelligence through 3D imaging sensors, power solutions, and robotic systems. Our products and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans – safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Kraken’s synthetic aperture sonar…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…
The annual Oceanographic issue explores deep sea oxygen research, sonar technology, carbon sequestration, and subsea defense trends.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Greenland’s Seaweed Stores Carbon in the Deep Ocean
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Alaska Boat Captain-Prince William Sound

● Pangaea Adventures

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2026 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news