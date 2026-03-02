BOEM Releases Offshore Alaska Seismic Survey Data

In alignment with President Trump’s Executive Order 14303, “Restoring Gold Standard Science,” the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management’s Alaska Outer Continental Shelf Region has released five 3D seismic survey datasets from the Beaufort Sea, expanding public access to legacy geologic information that supports industry analysis, academic research and Alaska energy planning.

The five datasets — B-02-99-AK, B-05-98-AK, B-04-97-AK, B-03-96-AK and B-01-95-AK — are available now at the National Archive of Marine Seismic Surveys. (To access, click the tab labeled “Surveys,” then click on the map near the Beaufort Sea. A list of nearby surveys will appear, with the most recent surveys at the top.) They encompass five geological and geophysical exploration permits, 10 original or reprocessed SEG-Y files, nine survey areas and 232 square miles of Beaufort Sea lease areas.

These datasets are generally confidential when collected by private companies. Companies must submit them to BOEM, which keeps them confidential for a proprietary period — currently 25 years. After that period, BOEM may release certain geophysical data and information to the public. The released datasets are in the public domain and have no restrictions on use or publication.

The National Archive of Marine Seismic Surveys is a collaborative initiative between BOEM and the U.S. Geological Survey. It offers a public platform for accessing seismic data collected by or contributed to U.S. Department of the Interior agencies.

BOEM plans additional legacy seismic releases on a rolling basis.