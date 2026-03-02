 
Powering the Deepest Frontiers: Choosing Lithium Batteries for Extreme Subsea Vehicles

Twin set of 6000m DNV certified Submersible Power banks, 50 Kwhr @ 148 VDC 30 Kwhr @ 266V. Credit: Ictineu Submarins SL

As human and robotic exploration moves deeper into the ocean than ever before, the performance expectations placed on subsea vehicles continue to rise. At full-ocean depth, every system must operate flawlessly under crushing pressures, near-freezing temperatures, and total isolation. At the center of this challenge lies one of the most mission-critical technologies of all: energy storage.

Lithium batteries have become the undisputed champions of high-energy applications, delivering unmatched energy density in compact, lightweight packages. For subsea vehicles, this translates directly into longer dives, greater payload capacity, and expanded operational reach. But in the deep ocean, not all lithium batteries are created equal. What truly separates a deep-sea-ready power system from a conventional battery is not just how much energy it stores, but how safely, reliably, and powerfully it delivers that energy in the most extreme environment on Earth.

Beyond Energy Density: Power Where It Matters

Deep-sea vehicles are power-hungry machines. High-thrust propulsion, powerful lighting arrays, hydraulic systems, manipulators, sensors, and life-support equipment demand more than endurance alone — they demand sustained high current. Many high-energy lithium batteries are limited to modest discharge rates, requiring complex parallel architectures to meet vehicle power needs.

ICTINEU Submarins S.L. has engineered its lithium battery systems to deliver both high energy and high power. With continuous current capabilities in the 80 to 120 amp range, ICTINEU batteries are purpose-built to support the heavy electrical loads of manned submersibles and large deep-ocean platforms. The result is fewer battery modules, cleaner system integration, and vehicles that can operate with confidence under peak power conditions.

Safety Designed In, Not Added On

In manned submersibles, safety is not a feature, but the foundation. ICTINEU’s battery systems are developed specifically for deep-ocean operation, where thermal events, water ingress, or electrical faults are simply unacceptable. Every system incorporates a comprehensive, embedded Battery Management System with individual cell monitoring, redundant temperature sensing, and intelligent fault protection.

Solid-state relays provide rapid, arc-free disconnection in abnormal conditions, including high-voltage configurations. Internal fire-propagation barriers, water-detection systems, controlled exhaust pathways, and pressure-tolerant construction further elevate safety margins. These designs are validated through environmental testing and are certified to DNV rules for Electrical Energy Storage Systems, a critical benchmark for deep-sea and manned operations.

Proven at Full Ocean Depth

Leadership in the deep-sea industry is defined not by specifications, but by performance in the field. ICTINEU batteries have been selected to power some of the most advanced subsea vehicles ever built, including platforms that have reached the deepest point on the planet — the Mariana Trench. They are also deployed across next-generation 6,000-meter-class submersibles and deep-ocean systems where endurance, reliability, and safety are mission-critical.

Founded in 2007 in Barcelona, ICTINEU Submarins developed its battery technologies alongside its own manned submersibles, refining them through five generations of evolution. Each generation has advanced compactness, safety architecture, certification readiness, and manufacturing quality, resulting in a family of scalable, pressure-tolerant lithium battery systems purpose-built for deep-sea exploration.

A Complete Deep-Ocean Power Solution

In North America, Hydrospace Group represents ICTINEU and brings expertise in manned submersible systems and deep-ocean integration. Together, they deliver complete, certified power solutions backed by real-world experience at the deepest depths.

When mission success depends on power, safety, and reliability, choosing a deep-sea battery is not simply a technical decision. It is a strategic one. ICTINEU’s lithium battery systems stand at the forefront of subsea energy technology, powering the vehicles that are redefining what is possible beneath the surface of our planet.

6000m Submersible batteries, 15 Kwhr @ 266V. Credit: Ictineu Submarins SL

Fifth Generation 148VDC, 8.5 KWhr lithium battery rated to 11,000m. Credit: Ictineu Submarins SL

ICTINEU Submarins S.L.

Founded in Barcelona in 2007, ICTINEU Submarins S.L. specializes in deep-sea manned submersibles and pressure-tolerant lithium battery systems engineered for the world’s most extreme environments and continues to lead in safe, reliable deep-ocean power systems. ICTINEU batteries are DNV-certified and proven in some of the deepest dives ever achieved, including full-ocean-depth missions.

Hydrospace Group Inc

Hydrospace Group is a North American provider of advanced subsea technologies and systems expertise, with a strong focus on deep-sea and manned submersible applications. With extensive experience in subsea engineering, safety, and system integration, Hydrospace Group helps operators implement proven technologies that enable safer, deeper, and more capable subsea vehicles.

Greenland's Seaweed Stores Carbon in the Deep Ocean
