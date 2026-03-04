SES Purchases 300th Teledyne Marine Odom ECHOTRAC E20

Teledyne Marine announced that its long‑standing channel partner Survey Equipment Services (SES) has purchased its 300th Odom ECHOTRAC E20 Single‑Beam Echo Sounder, a milestone that highlights the demand for reliable, rapid-deployment survey solutions across the US in marine and inland survey applications.

Since introducing the E20 to its customers in 2019, SES has supplied the ECHOTRAC E20 to customers in various sectors, including defense operations, construction projects, hydrographic surveys, port and harbor maintenance for safe navigation, academic research, and teaching.

The Teledyne Marine Odom ECHOTRAC E20 is a compact, portable, and rugged singlebeam echosounder designed for hydrographic surveys in all environments. With one or two frequency agile channels from 10 to 250 kHz, fast mobilization, and an intuitive user interface, the E20 enables users to start surveying quickly and deliver accurate, reliable results. Its IP67-rated, shockproof design and broad transducer compatibility make it a flexible and dependable solution for a wide range of survey applications.