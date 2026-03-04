 
REGISTER NOW FOR the Port of the Future Conference • 2 Days, 50 Ports • Houston, TX • March 24–25, 2026
New Wave Media

March 4, 2026

SES Purchases 300th Teledyne Marine Odom ECHOTRAC E20

© Teledyne Marine

© Teledyne Marine

Teledyne Marine announced that its long‑standing channel partner Survey Equipment Services (SES) has purchased its 300th Odom ECHOTRAC E20 Single‑Beam Echo Sounder, a milestone that highlights the demand for reliable, rapid-deployment survey solutions across the US in marine and inland survey applications.

Since introducing the E20 to its customers in 2019, SES has supplied the ECHOTRAC E20 to customers in various sectors, including defense operations, construction projects, hydrographic surveys, port and harbor maintenance for safe navigation, academic research, and teaching.

The Teledyne Marine Odom ECHOTRAC E20 is a compact, portable, and rugged singlebeam echosounder designed for hydrographic surveys in all environments. With one or two frequency agile channels from 10 to 250 kHz, fast mobilization, and an intuitive user interface, the E20 enables users to start surveying quickly and deliver accurate, reliable results. Its IP67-rated, shockproof design and broad transducer compatibility make it a flexible and dependable solution for a wide range of survey applications.

Related News

Underwater processing with blue diode laser – Perforation / Penetration through 8 mm steel plate © Laserline

Bright Prospect: Blue Lasers for the Deep Sea

From cutting and drilling to paint stripping and removing maritime fouling, underwater tasks in the maritime environment…

The exhibition floor at Oceanology International 2024. © 2024 - ASV Photography Ltd / Oceanology International

Oceanology International 2026 Brings Ashore New COAST Focus

Oceanology International (Oi), the world’s leading forum for ocean science, engineering and technology, is returning for its 57th year…

The Aquark team on board the HMS Pursuer. Credit: Aquark

The Coldest Place in the Universe

A UK company has reached a temperature of minus 273.149996°C in the quantum technology it uses in its atomic clock, effectively…

Copyright SerrNovik/stock.adobe.com - Image courtesy Seequent

Modernizing UXO Detection: Smarter, Safer, and Built on Better Data

Unexploded ordnance (UXO) remains one of the most pressing challenges for marine infrastructure projects worldwide. With…

Credit Cellula Robotics Ltd

Cellula Robotics Shortlisted for Vimy Forge Black Flight Cohort

Cellula Robotics Ltd. was shortlisted for Vimy Forge’s inaugural Black Flight (Cohort I), Canada’s sovereign defence and…

Martens en Van Oord Purchases Autonomous Survey Vessel From Demcon unmanned systems

Martens en Van Oord, a contractor in roadworks, civil and hydraulic engineering, is taking a step toward further sustainability…

Featured Companies

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.
The annual Oceanographic issue explores deep sea oxygen research, sonar technology, carbon sequestration, and subsea defense trends.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Authors & Contributors
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

First Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2026 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news