March 6, 2026

RS Aqua Launches Marlin Acoustic Monitoring System

RS Aqua announced the launch of Marlin, a new realtime acoustic monitoring system designed to transform how ocean intelligence is accessed, analyzed and acted upon. Marlin is the first commercial system developed from Project MARLIN, a multi-year Innovate UK funded research program focused on real-time ocean intelligence.

Marlin extends traditional passive acoustic monitoring by delivering full access to raw broadband data and intelligent detection results in near real time, enabling faster and more informed decisions in complex marine environments.

Traditionally, passive acoustic data has been retrieved and analyzed after instrument recovery. Marlin enables near real time secure access to broadband audio and detection results, supporting marine mammal monitoring, vessel noise assessment and critical infrastructure protection.

Marlin is made up of three integrated components:

  • Marlin Link is the hardware deployed in the field. It connects to acoustic recorders such as RS Aqua’s Porpoise, captures data and transmits it securely for processing. Designed for reliability in coastal and remote ocean environments, it operates with minimal intervention.
  • Marlin Cloud is the secure processing layer. It receives and stores incoming acoustic data, runs AI-enabled analytics and generates real-time alerts, turning raw sound into structured, accessible information.
  • Marlin Connect is the desktop application where users interact with the system. It provides live and historical data visualization, analysis tools and export functionality, turning information into action.

The system supports real-time acoustic processing, live broadband data streaming and machine learning analysis with alerts delivered directly to end users. Its modular, scalable architecture supports both fixed and mobile deployments and is compatible with NATO STANAG protocols.

With integrated 4G as standard and plug and play options including 5G, Starlink, point-to-point radio and Iridium satellite communications, Marlin is built to operate wherever the mission demands.

Marlin has been developed to support a wide range of applications, from real-time marine environmental monitoring and long-term ecological research to remote asset surveillance and security-critical maritime operations.

