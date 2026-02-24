Tuesday, February 24, 2026
 
Greensea IQ Launches Combat Swimmers Command and Control Interface

Greensea IQ, a leader in advanced subsea robotics and autonomy, announced the first production release of Bayonet Underwater Controller, a multi-platform command and control interface for divers operating robots from submerged and constrained environments.  

The Bayonet Underwater Controller is based on the standard Greensea user interface but is provided in an underwater housing with a human-machine interface designed to suit the ergonomics and operating constraints of military divers. Leveraging Greensea’s open architecture framework, the controller is designed to enable the command and control of any unmanned system from a submerged position. Greensea has delivered several systems already to the U.S. Navy and Foreign Partners for operating the Mission Specialist Defender ROV manufactured by VideoRay, an AeroVironment company. Greensea has also delivered the system for operating the Bayonet Autonomous Underwater Ground Vehicle (AUGV) platform.  

Unlike traditional topside-only solutions, the new control system is engineered for fully submerged operations in harsh maritime environments, offering up to six hours of runtime and depth ratings to 40 meters. Its design enables flexible deployment for defense and commercial users operating in deep contested environments. The controller features 30 programmable push buttons and two joysticks, providing customization to match operator preferences and mission requirements. The accompanying submersible hub is depth rated to 45 meters and integrates a high performance intel i7 processor with a removable 1TB hard drive, supporting secure data handling and advanced mission processing. 

The new product is typically deployed with Greensea’s EOD Edge software framework installed. EOD Edge is a command and control suite for operators of maritime robotics. It is used to enable the supervision of autonomous systems and provides modular expansion for over-the-horizon operations, coupled control of manipulator systems, obstacle avoidance, automatic target recognition, target tracking, and advanced perception sensor processing. The controller finds additional market scalability by being robot agnostic and providing workflow support to TAK systems.

