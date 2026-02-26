Teledyne Marine Will Debut New Technologies at Oceanology International 2026

Teledyne Marine will showcase its latest sonar, navigation and autonomous marine technologies at Oceanology International 2026 (Oi26), taking place in London, March 10-12, 2026. The event will also serve as the platform for an exclusive new product launch, alongside the introduction of new integrated dual head multibeam systems designed to enhance survey efficiency, data quality and operational productivity.

Full details of the new product will be revealed at stand F100, where visitors can discover how Teledyne Marine’s latest technologies are supporting evolving offshore, hydrographic and autonomous survey requirements.

2026 also marks the 50th anniversary of Teledyne RESON, a leader in underwater acoustic solutions. To celebrate this milestone, Teledyne RESON will host a champagne reception at the Teledyne Marine stand (F100) on 10 March at 3:00pm, bringing together customers, partners and industry colleagues to mark five decades of innovation in marine acoustics.

Visitors to the stand will be able to explore a range of proven survey and autonomous platforms, including a Gavia AUV equipped with integrated SeaBat T20 multibeam sonar and Compact Navigator, alongside the long-endurance Slocum Sentinel glider. Teledyne’s Sentinel glider ‘Redwing’ is currently on a mission around the world and attendees can learn more.

Teledyne Marine will also present its new SeaBat T51 integrated dual head multibeam systems, delivering greater swath coverage, improved along-track density and significant time and cost savings for survey operators.

Live demonstrations aboard the Maplin

The demos will feature the new SeaBat T51-R Integrated Dual Head multibeam system and the Compact Navigator in action for the first time. Attendees will see how tightly integrated sonar and navigation systems work together to deliver reliable, high-resolution seabed mapping, improved operational efficiency and confidence in data quality.

Click here to reserve a seat at one of Teledyne Marine’s on-water demo sessions.