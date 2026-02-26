Thursday, February 26, 2026
 
New Wave Media

February 26, 2026

Teledyne Marine Will Debut New Technologies at Oceanology International 2026

© Teledyne Marine

© Teledyne Marine

Teledyne Marine will showcase its latest sonar, navigation and autonomous marine technologies at Oceanology International 2026 (Oi26), taking place in London, March 10-12, 2026. The event will also serve as the platform for an exclusive new product launch, alongside the introduction of new integrated dual head multibeam systems designed to enhance survey efficiency, data quality and operational productivity.

Full details of the new product will be revealed at stand F100, where visitors can discover how Teledyne Marine’s latest technologies are supporting evolving offshore, hydrographic and autonomous survey requirements.

2026 also marks the 50th anniversary of Teledyne RESON, a leader in underwater acoustic solutions. To celebrate this milestone, Teledyne RESON will host a champagne reception at the Teledyne Marine stand (F100) on 10 March at 3:00pm, bringing together customers, partners and industry colleagues to mark five decades of innovation in marine acoustics.

Visitors to the stand will be able to explore a range of proven survey and autonomous platforms, including a Gavia AUV equipped with integrated SeaBat T20 multibeam sonar and Compact Navigator, alongside the long-endurance Slocum Sentinel glider. Teledyne’s Sentinel glider ‘Redwing’ is currently on a mission around the world and attendees can learn more.

Teledyne Marine will also present its new SeaBat T51 integrated dual head multibeam systems, delivering greater swath coverage, improved along-track density and significant time and cost savings for survey operators.

Live demonstrations aboard the Maplin 

The demos will feature the new SeaBat T51-R Integrated Dual Head multibeam system and the Compact Navigator in action for the first time. Attendees will see how tightly integrated sonar and navigation systems work together to deliver reliable, high-resolution seabed mapping, improved operational efficiency and confidence in data quality.

Click here to reserve a seat at one of Teledyne Marine’s on-water demo sessions. 

Related News

R/V Endeavor. Credit: URI Photo

Retiring the R/V Endeavor: Celebrating a Lifetime of Accomplishments and Memories

In September 2025, R/V Endeavor, the University of Rhode Island's (URI) research vessel, sailed on her 736th and final voyage…

A U.S. Navy Global Autonomous Reconnaissance Craft (GARC) maneuvers in the Atlantic Ocean during UNITAS 2025, the 66th iteration of the world’s longest-running multinational maritime exercise. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

New Year, New Gear: Threats, Modularity, and Agility to Drive Subsea Defense in 2026

The year 2025 will be remembered as one of accelerating technological evolution and mounting geopolitical strain in the maritime domain.

Credit Cellula Robotics Ltd

Cellula Robotics Shortlisted for Vimy Forge Black Flight Cohort

Cellula Robotics Ltd. was shortlisted for Vimy Forge’s inaugural Black Flight (Cohort I), Canada’s sovereign defence and…

Transocean Barents semi-sub rig (Credit: Transocean)

Transocean-Valaris Tie-Up to Create $17B Offshore Drilling Major with 73 Rigs

Offshore drilling contractor Transocean has agreed to acquire Valaris in an all-stock transaction valued at about $5.8 billion…

Vanguard (source: DEEP)

The Rise of the Aquanaut

The feeling of awe and planetary connection experienced by astronauts observing Earth from low space orbit is known as the “overview effect…

Research Vessel Falkor (too) with ROV SuBastian deployed in the South Atlantic Ocean during the expedition. © Misha Vallejo Prut / Schmidt Ocean Institute

Argentina’s Deep Sea Is More Biodiverse Than Scientists Thought

On an Argentinian-led science expedition aboard Schmidt Ocean Institute’s R/V Falkor (too), a science team observed stunning…

Featured Companies

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

Tethys Robotics

Tethys Robotics AG is a Swiss company developing compact, highly automated underwater drones that transform inspection and mapping in challenging aquatic environments. Tethys Robotics redefines how inspections, mapping, and maintenance are conducted across sectors like hydropower…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…
The annual Oceanographic issue explores deep sea oxygen research, sonar technology, carbon sequestration, and subsea defense trends.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Impact Subsea's ISS360 Series Redefines Compact Sonar
Search Marine Technology Jobs

First Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Alaska Boat Captain-Prince William Sound

● Pangaea Adventures

Able Seaman (W)

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2026 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news