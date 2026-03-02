 
New Wave Media

March 2, 2026

Teledyne Marine to Introduce SeaBat T51 Integrated Dual Head Systems at Oi26

© Teledyne Marine

© Teledyne Marine

At Oceanology International (Oi26), Teledyne Marine will introduce new additions to its SeaBat T-Series sonar portfolio, offering Integrated Dual Head (IDH) capability to the SeaBat T51 multibeam echosounder series, extending dual head performance to both surface vessel and deepwater ROV deployments.

Already functional on the SeaBat T20 and T50 platform, the Integrated Dual Head functionality will now extend to the respected SeaBat T51-S and T51-R. The SeaBat T51 is the only multibeam echosounder featuring an array designed for 800kHz; this allows users to map the highest resolution without sacrificing swath width, eliminating the traditional trade-off between resolution and efficiency.

With the addition of the Integrated Dual Heads, survey teams can benefit from increased mapping efficiency and acquire more high-resolution seabed data in less time, delivering valuable reductions in operational time and cost.

The rack-mounted SeaBat T51-R IDH is designed for installation on surface vessels, while the SeaBat T51-S IDH is optimized for ROV deployment and is depth-rated to 6000 meters. The Integrated Dual Head processor combines two processors into one, meaning operators benefit from weight and space savings, while achieving wider swath coverage, improved along-track data density and simplified installation and operation.

Engineered to support both subsea and surface survey operations, the new Integrated Dual Head comes with SeaBat’s full-rate dual head feature as standard. This is the simultaneous full-rate operation of two sonar heads within a single system, removing the need for traditional staggered pinging and allowing operators to maintain survey speed while maximizing data density and coverage.

The SeaBat T51 IDH system will allow users to capture the finest detail across the full swath, including details on or around a pipeline, free spans, small boulders, and fine scaled bathymetry. The SeaBat T51-R Integrated Dual Head system will be showcased in action during live demos at Oi 2026.

