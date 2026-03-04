 
March 4, 2026

SMD to Upgrade Pharos UTV620 Jet Trencher with New Control System

© Pharos Offshore Group

© Pharos Offshore Group

Pharos Offshore Group announced that SMD has been selected to deliver a control system upgrade for the jet trenching spread UTV620, with a SCADA based software system and latest generation Mux.

UTV620, formerly known as CT1, has a strong track record, built across the sector and on a wide range of subsea trenching campaigns. Since entering the Pharos fleet, UTV620 continues to deliver cable and pipeline burial support, meeting the growing demand for the company’s services.

The upgrade from SMD enhances real-time monitoring, improves operational precision and control, and increases overall system reliability as UTV620 prepares for upcoming project work.

Pharos’s ongoing investment in stabilization and protection technology ensures UTV620 remains up to date and ready to continue to support seabed intervention campaigns.

