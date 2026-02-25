Wednesday, February 25, 2026
 
New Wave Media

February 25, 2026

Kongsberg Maritime to Equip LS Marine’s Ultra-Large Cable Lay Vessel

(Credit: Kongsberg Maritime)

(Credit: Kongsberg Maritime)

Kongsberg Maritime has been selected to supply a fully integrated equipment package for a next-generation ultra-large cable laying (CLV) vessel being built for LS Marine Solution at Tersan Shipyard in Türkiye.

The vessel, designed to support growing global demand for subsea high-voltage direct current (HVDC) and optical cable installation, will be 148.4 meters long and 31 meters wide, with a cable carrying capacity of 13,000 tonnes and total displacement of 18,800 tonnes.

It is expected to enter operation in 2028 following an approximately three-year construction period.

Kongsberg Maritime’s scope includes K-Pos dynamic positioning systems, integrated control and navigation systems, a battery hybrid DC electrical system, and all main propulsion and thruster units.

The battery hybrid DC power and propulsion system is designed to reduce the number of engines required during operations. A high-capacity shore connection, supported by the battery system and Kongsberg Maritime’s Energy Control System, will enable zero-emission operations during port stays and cable loading activities.

The configuration is aimed at lowering greenhouse gas emissions and aligning with global ESG standards. The vessel will also feature permanent magnet motors on all azimuth thrusters and K-Pos DP systems to enhance positioning accuracy and operational efficiency.

The design supports mobilization of Kongsberg Maritime’s Remote Cable Pull-In systems for floating wind farms, enabling pull-in and hang-off operations of dynamic cables without personnel transfer or crane-based equipment handling.

"This project reflects Kongsberg Maritime’s consistent commitment to applying our in-house domain knowledge of cable lay operations to optimize marine systems and mission system integration. It represents our fifth fully integrated system award for cable lay vessels within the past year,”said  Leszek Kopec, Senior Sales Manager at Kongsberg Maritime.

Related News

(Credit: Viridien Earth Data)

Viridien Teams Up with NVIDIA to Accelerate Seismic Imaging Workflows

Viridien has entered into a collaboration with NVIDIA to advance high-performance computing (HPC) capabilities for seismic imaging workflows…

(Credit: DUG Technology)

DUG Hooks Multi-Client Seismic Reprocessing Survey off Malaysia

DUG Technology, in partnership with Searcher Seismic, has signed an agreement for the provision of multi-client 3D seismic…

(Credit: TGS)

TGS Embarks on Multi-Client 2D Survey off Angola

Energy data and intelligence TGS has started the Ultra Profundo multi-client 2D survey offshore Angola.The survey covers approximately 12…

(Credit: MacGregor)

MacGregor Nets AHC Subsea Crane for Floating Wind Farm Vessel

MacGregor has been selected to supply a substantial 400-tonne Active Heave Compensated (AHC) subsea crane for a new 127-meter…

(Credit: TGS)

TGS Gets Another OBN Acquisition Job in North Sea

Provider of energy data and intelligence TGS has signed of an ocean bottom node (OBN) contract in Europe, extending the acquisition…

(Credit: Fugro)

TotalEnergies Hires Fugro for North Sea Offshore Wind Survey

Fugro has been awarded a contract to carry out geotechnical surveys for the NordSee Energies 1 offshore wind farm being developed…

Featured Companies

Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc. is transforming subsea intelligence through 3D imaging sensors, power solutions, and robotic systems. Our products and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans – safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Kraken’s synthetic aperture sonar…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Tethys Robotics

Tethys Robotics AG is a Swiss company developing compact, highly automated underwater drones that transform inspection and mapping in challenging aquatic environments. Tethys Robotics redefines how inspections, mapping, and maintenance are conducted across sectors like hydropower…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.
The annual Oceanographic issue explores deep sea oxygen research, sonar technology, carbon sequestration, and subsea defense trends.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

DORI: Just Keep Swimming
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2026 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news