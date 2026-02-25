Kongsberg Maritime to Equip LS Marine’s Ultra-Large Cable Lay Vessel

Kongsberg Maritime has been selected to supply a fully integrated equipment package for a next-generation ultra-large cable laying (CLV) vessel being built for LS Marine Solution at Tersan Shipyard in Türkiye.

The vessel, designed to support growing global demand for subsea high-voltage direct current (HVDC) and optical cable installation, will be 148.4 meters long and 31 meters wide, with a cable carrying capacity of 13,000 tonnes and total displacement of 18,800 tonnes.

It is expected to enter operation in 2028 following an approximately three-year construction period.

Kongsberg Maritime’s scope includes K-Pos dynamic positioning systems, integrated control and navigation systems, a battery hybrid DC electrical system, and all main propulsion and thruster units.

The battery hybrid DC power and propulsion system is designed to reduce the number of engines required during operations. A high-capacity shore connection, supported by the battery system and Kongsberg Maritime’s Energy Control System, will enable zero-emission operations during port stays and cable loading activities.

The configuration is aimed at lowering greenhouse gas emissions and aligning with global ESG standards. The vessel will also feature permanent magnet motors on all azimuth thrusters and K-Pos DP systems to enhance positioning accuracy and operational efficiency.

The design supports mobilization of Kongsberg Maritime’s Remote Cable Pull-In systems for floating wind farms, enabling pull-in and hang-off operations of dynamic cables without personnel transfer or crane-based equipment handling.

"This project reflects Kongsberg Maritime’s consistent commitment to applying our in-house domain knowledge of cable lay operations to optimize marine systems and mission system integration. It represents our fifth fully integrated system award for cable lay vessels within the past year,”said Leszek Kopec, Senior Sales Manager at Kongsberg Maritime.