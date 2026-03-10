Cellula Robotics Selects Sonardyne for Long-Range AUVs

Autonomous subsea robotic systems developer Cellula Robotics has chosen Sonardyne navigation and positioning technology for its long-range autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) platforms.

The company has ordered multiple Sonardyne SPRINT-Nav X navigation systems - Sonardyne's highest grade and underwater navigation system.

The company has also selected Sonardyne’s AvTrak 6 for tracking, communications and mission control. Part of the package/purchase is multiple Sonardyne Ranger 2 Ultra-Short BaseLine (USBL) positioning and communications systems for both AUV end users and demonstration and testing.

“Our users need certainty,” says Richard Mills, Cellula’s Chief Commercial Officer. “Our AUV platforms provide persistent, long range and long endurance missions. Knowing where they are is an essential requirement at all times.

“Subsea security is a system‑of‑systems mission, our mantra of detect, inspect, and protect is aided by Sonardyne’s products to help ensure we deliver that certainty on every deployment.”

Cellula’s range includes the almost 12 m-long hydrogen fuel-cell powered Guardian and Porter AUVs, supporting long-range surveillance and cargo delivery respectively. Both have up to 45 days endurance and a 5,000 km range enabling extended deployments, with 5,000 liter capacity payload bays for flexible configuration.

Cellula has the 8.5m Envoy AUV, also hydrogen fuel cell powered, designed for surveillance and data gathering, including by anchoring at the seabed for periods.

“Cellula is shifting the dial on what underwater endurance and persistence look like,” says Aidan Thorn, Marine Robotics Business Development Manager at Sonardyne.

“Sonardyne’s navigation and positioning technologies ensure their AUVs can fulfil demanding security, survey and research missions, where accurate navigation and reliable communications are absolutely critical.”

Cellula’s Ranger 2 systems are Gyro USBL variants. These combine heading, pitch, roll and an acoustic transceiver in one pre‑calibrated unit, simplifying vessel deployment and boosting accuracy.



