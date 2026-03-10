 
REGISTER NOW FOR the Port of the Future Conference • 2 Days, 50 Ports • Houston, TX • March 24–25, 2026
New Wave Media

March 10, 2026

Cellula Robotics Selects Sonardyne for Long-Range AUVs

Source: Sonardyne

Source: Sonardyne

Autonomous subsea robotic systems developer Cellula Robotics has chosen Sonardyne navigation and positioning technology for its long-range autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) platforms.

The company has ordered multiple Sonardyne SPRINT-Nav X navigation systems - Sonardyne's highest grade and underwater navigation system.

The company has also selected Sonardyne’s AvTrak 6 for tracking, communications and mission control. Part of the package/purchase is multiple Sonardyne Ranger 2 Ultra-Short BaseLine (USBL) positioning and communications systems for both AUV end users and demonstration and testing.

“Our users need certainty,” says Richard Mills, Cellula’s Chief Commercial Officer. “Our AUV platforms provide persistent, long range and long endurance missions. Knowing where they are is an essential requirement at all times.

“Subsea security is a system‑of‑systems mission, our mantra of detect, inspect, and protect is aided by Sonardyne’s products to help ensure we deliver that certainty on every deployment.”  

Cellula’s range includes the almost 12 m-long hydrogen fuel-cell powered Guardian and Porter AUVs, supporting long-range surveillance and cargo delivery respectively. Both have up to 45 days endurance and a 5,000 km range enabling extended deployments, with 5,000 liter capacity payload bays for flexible configuration.

Cellula has the 8.5m Envoy AUV, also hydrogen fuel cell powered, designed for surveillance and data gathering, including by anchoring at the seabed for periods.

“Cellula is shifting the dial on what underwater endurance and persistence look like,” says Aidan Thorn, Marine Robotics Business Development Manager at Sonardyne.

“Sonardyne’s navigation and positioning technologies ensure their AUVs can fulfil demanding security, survey and research missions, where accurate navigation and reliable communications are absolutely critical.”

Cellula’s Ranger 2 systems are Gyro USBL variants. These combine heading, pitch, roll and an acoustic transceiver in one pre‑calibrated unit, simplifying vessel deployment and boosting accuracy.


Related News

(Credit: FET)

FET Launches Remote Control Station for Subsea ROV Operations

Forum Energy Technologies (FET) has introduced a new remote control station designed to allow remotely operated vehicle (ROV)…

Underwater processing with blue diode laser – Perforation / Penetration through 8 mm steel plate © Laserline

Bright Prospect: Blue Lasers for the Deep Sea

From cutting and drilling to paint stripping and removing maritime fouling, underwater tasks in the maritime environment…

© Teledyne Marine

Teledyne, M Subs Announce Strategic Collaboration for Naval Opportunities

Teledyne Marine, a leader in maritime unmanned underwater vehicles and marine technologies, and M Subs, a UK-based innovator…

The exhibition floor at Oceanology International 2024. © 2024 - ASV Photography Ltd / Oceanology International

Oceanology International 2026 Brings Ashore New COAST Focus

Oceanology International (Oi), the world’s leading forum for ocean science, engineering and technology, is returning for its 57th year…

The Aquark team on board the HMS Pursuer. Credit: Aquark

The Coldest Place in the Universe

A UK company has reached a temperature of minus 273.149996°C in the quantum technology it uses in its atomic clock, effectively…

An o-ring in a groove with the endcap secured. (Courtesy Parker Seal Company)

O-Ring Seal Design: Face Seals for External Pressure

It’s a mechanical problem first. If the seals don’t work, what’s inside doesn’t matter anymore.Right off the bat: Parker…

Featured Companies

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…
The annual Oceanographic issue explores deep sea oxygen research, sonar technology, carbon sequestration, and subsea defense trends.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Authors & Contributors
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Second Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2026 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news