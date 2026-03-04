NKT Signs Record $2.5B Contract for UK’s Eastern Green Link 3

Danish power cable maker NKT has signed a firm contract to deliver the high-voltage direct current (HVDC) power cable system for the Eastern Green Link 3 transmission project with a joint venture between National Grid Electricity Transmission and SSEN Transmission.

The order, valued at more than $2.55 billion (€2.2 billion), represents the largest contract for a single cable project in NKT’s history and has been added to the company’s high-voltage order backlog.

The project includes a turnkey scope covering the design, manufacture and installation of a 525 kV HVDC power cable system spanning around 680 km, including both onshore and offshore sections. Civil works for the project will be managed by the joint venture between the two UK grid owners.

EGL3 is expected to play a central role in reinforcing the U.K. transmission grid by removing bottlenecks and supporting the delivery of affordable, reliable and clean electricity.

Eastern Green Link 3 is described as the largest electricity transmission investment of its kind in the U.K. The 525 kV HVDC link will enable the transmission of renewable power from the north of Scotland to demand centers in the south, supplying electricity for up to 2 million homes and businesses.

The project will have a capacity of up to 2 GW and is expected to be commissioned by the end of 2033.

Eastern Green Link 3 forms part of a broader program of grid reinforcement projects being developed by the U.K.’s electricity transmission owners to improve the ability of the national network to transport renewable energy across Great Britain.

“Signing the contract for EGL3 is a significant milestone for NKT and for the reinforcement of Great Britain’s power system. We are very proud to take this important step with National Grid and SSEN Transmission.

“It further strengthens our long-term collaboration and reflects the trust our partners place in NKT as we work together to advance the UK’s energy transition. With our proven expertise in HVDC technology, we look forward to delivering the power cable system that will reinforce the grid and support a cleaner, more reliable energy supply in the future,” said Claes Westerlind, President and CEO of NKT.