 
REGISTER NOW FOR the Port of the Future Conference • 2 Days, 50 Ports • Houston, TX • March 24–25, 2026
New Wave Media

March 3, 2026

Scientists to Study Potential Impact of Underwater Noise from Tidal Energy

Credit: V.Sarano

Credit: V.Sarano

The University of Manchester will lead a new research project to understand how noise generated by tidal-stream turbines travels through the marine environment and how it may affect marine life.

As the UK prepares for a rapid expansion of tidal energy, (not)NOISY (Propagation of NOISe generated by tidal arraYs and its environmental impacts) will develop the first advanced tools capable of predicting the cumulative underwater noise produced by tidal turbine arrays before they are built.

Tidal energy is emerging as a key part of the UK’s renewable energy mix. Unlike wind and solar power, which depend on weather conditions, tidal power is highly predictable and can deliver a steady, reliable source of energy day in, day out, making it the perfect complement to other renewable energy.

As the sector scales-up and larger turbine arrays, with 10 devices or more, are planned for deployment, understanding their environmental impacts is becoming increasingly important, particularly potential collision risks with marine macro-fauna and underwater noise. Modelling suggests turbine noise could travel up to 8 km through the ocean.

Lead researcher Dr Pablo Ouro, Research Fellow in the Department of Civil Engineering and Management at The University of Manchester, said: “Tidal stream energy has enormous potential to support the UK’s Net Zero ambitions, but its long-term success depends on our ability to accurately assess and manage environmental impacts, hence accelerating project permitting and licensing.

“Noise generation is one of the biggest uncertainties facing tidal projects today but tools to estimate cumulative acoustic outputs with high confidence do not yet exist. With tidal arrays expected to grow in number and size, we need tools that can predict their cumulative acoustic footprint prior to deployment. (not)NOISY will provide exactly that.”

The research team will develop advanced high-fidelity computer models and AI-assisted rapid tools that closely replicate real world tidal stream site conditions, allowing researchers to quantify how noise from tidal turbines travels through real marine environments. The model will be applied in both near- and far-wake regions, across different turbine types (floating and bottom-fixed) and environmental conditions at four major European sites – EMEC and MeyGen in Scotland, Raz Blanchard between France and the Channel Islands and Morlais in Wales.

The findings will lead to the development of PyTAI (Python Tidal-Array Induced acoustics), an open-source, AI-driven tool that will enable rapid prediction of tidal turbine noise under a wide range of operating conditions. The tool will support future environmental impact assessments and contribute to the development of evidence-based policy and regulatory guidance.

(not)NOISY is funded by UKRI Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council Supergen Offshore Renewable Energy Impact hub and brings together a strong international consortium, including three European turbine manufacturers, UK and French tidal project developers, policymakers and academic partners, ensuring close collaboration between research, industry and regulation.

Related News

Boxfish AUV. Credit: Boxfish Robotics

Rising expectations: A deep dive on underwater vehicles

Underwater vehicles have solidified their position, with autonomous and remotely operated platforms becoming core operational tools across offshore…

R/V Endeavor. Credit: URI Photo

Retiring the R/V Endeavor: Celebrating a Lifetime of Accomplishments and Memories

In September 2025, R/V Endeavor, the University of Rhode Island's (URI) research vessel, sailed on her 736th and final voyage…

An o-ring in a groove with the endcap secured. (Courtesy Parker Seal Company)

O-Ring Seal Design: Face Seals for External Pressure

It’s a mechanical problem first. If the seals don’t work, what’s inside doesn’t matter anymore.Right off the bat: Parker…

A whale spotted in the wake of the krill super trawler. Photo by Alice Bacou, Sea Shepherd Global

Sea Shepherd Returns to Antarctic to Raise Awareness about Krill

Sea Shepherd Global has launched its 2026 Operation Antarctica Defense campaign following the departure of the M/Y Allankay…

Copyright SerrNovik/stock.adobe.com - Image courtesy Seequent

Modernizing UXO Detection: Smarter, Safer, and Built on Better Data

Unexploded ordnance (UXO) remains one of the most pressing challenges for marine infrastructure projects worldwide. With…

A U.S. Navy Global Autonomous Reconnaissance Craft (GARC) maneuvers in the Atlantic Ocean during UNITAS 2025, the 66th iteration of the world’s longest-running multinational maritime exercise. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

New Year, New Gear: Threats, Modularity, and Agility to Drive Subsea Defense in 2026

The year 2025 will be remembered as one of accelerating technological evolution and mounting geopolitical strain in the maritime domain.

Featured Companies

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research
The annual Oceanographic issue explores deep sea oxygen research, sonar technology, carbon sequestration, and subsea defense trends.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

The Future of Sonar Processing
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2026 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news