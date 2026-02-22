Monday, February 23, 2026
 
New Generation Acoustic Device Countermeasure Under Development

Source: Ultra Maritime

Ultra Maritime has been awarded a development contract for a next-generation acoustic device countermeasure (ADC MK6) from the U.S. Navy.

The rapid evolution of adversary torpedo technology is redefining the undersea battlespace. With smarter, stealthier and more lethal torpedoes that easily outmaneuver traditional decoys, and that adapt and re-acquire targets with remarkable precision, the need for next-generation torpedo defense solutions has never been greater, says Ultra Maritime.

Ultra Maritime’s ADC MK6 is built for rapid deployment and speed, generating powerful, tailored acoustic signatures to confuse and divert incoming undersea weapons. Ultra Maritime’s design delivers mission-ready performance, improved acoustic output and robust compatibility that is built upon a decades-long record of delivering countermeasure systems to navies worldwide, providing a trusted layer of undersea defense in high-threat environments.

Ultra Maritime’s next-generation ADC program, jumpstarted by years of independent investment, demonstrates the company’s ongoing commitment to providing allied fleets with decisive, future-ready undersea protection. From sonobuoys to sonar systems to acoustic countermeasures, Ultra Maritime continues to protect against today’s threat and tomorrow’s unknown.

