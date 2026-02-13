Sunday, February 15, 2026
 
Cellula Robotics Shortlisted for Vimy Forge Black Flight Cohort

Credit Cellula Robotics Ltd

Cellula Robotics Ltd. was shortlisted for Vimy Forge’s inaugural Black Flight (Cohort I), Canada’s sovereign defence and national security innovation accelerator.

Vimy Forge supports Canadian companies developing technologies relevant to defence and national security by facilitating structured engagement with operational stakeholders and improving access to defence-focused capital.

Cellula specializes in long-range, fuel cell-powered autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) systems designed for persistent subsea operations. Its platforms support applications including subsea monitoring, infrastructure inspection, mine countermeasure support, and under-ice operations, environments where endurance and reliability are critical.

“Subsea infrastructure and maritime security challenges are becoming more complex and persistent,” said Neil Manning, Chief Executive Officer of Cellula Robotics. “Being shortlisted for Vimy Forge reflects the growing importance of long-endurance, reliable subsea systems that can operate where traditional approaches are limited. We see sustained presence and structured awareness as central to the next phase of maritime security capability.”

Shortlisting for the Black Flight cohort reflects increasing emphasis on sustained subsea presence and long-endurance capability within modern maritime security planning.

The cohort name honors the all-Canadian B Flight of No. 10 (Naval) Squadron, Royal Naval Air Service, recognized in 1917 for its distinctive all-black Sopwith aircraft. The name Black Flight reflects disciplined innovation and operational focus.


