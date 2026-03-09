 
March 9, 2026

Ashtead Technology Places New Order for Sonardyne’s Fusion 2 Platform

Source: Sonardyne

Sonardyne has received a major new order for its Fusion 2 platform and 6+ technology from Ashtead Technology.

This investment increases Ashtead Technology’s rental fleet of Sonardyne Compatt 6+ to well over 1,000 units. The units integrate Long BaseLine (LBL) and SPRINT INS into a single, streamlined platform, Fusion 2, supported by Sonardyne's 6+ hardware.

Fusion 2’s advanced capabilities include full LBL support, real-time SLAM calibration for sparse arrays and wireless structure deflection monitoring.

These features significantly reduce transponder count, vessel time and operational costs while ensuring centimetric accuracy in subsea positioning.

As well as Compatt 6+ and ROVNav 6+ Ashtead Technology’s expanded fleet now includes SPRINT-Nav navigation systems, Nano transponders and RT 6 acoustic releases.

Together, these technologies form the most capable and compatible subsea positioning and navigation solutions available in their fleet.  

"Fusion 2 represents five decades of pioneering innovation at Sonardyne, driven by our goal to make underwater operations simpler, safer and more efficient," says Alan MacDonald, Head of Sales – UK, Europe and Africa, at Sonardyne.

