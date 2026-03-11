 
New Wave Media

March 11, 2026

Viridien and BGP Win Guyana 3D Seismic Program

Source: Viridien

Source: Viridien

Viridien and BGP have entered into an agreement with the Ministry of Natural Resources of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana to launch a massive multi-client 3D seismic acquisition and imaging program across the shallow water acreage lots 2, 3 and 4, an area comprising approximately 25,000 square kilometers.

New data will be acquired by BGP and high-end seismic imaging will be performed by Viridien, applying its industry-leading proprietary advanced workflows, including state-of-art shallow water demultiple and time-lag full-waveform inversion (TLFWI). The resulting new subsurface images, along with any potential future reimaging of existing seismic data, will help unlock the hydrocarbon potential of the shallow water portion of the basin and support Guyana’s future licensing round in the area.

Luke Davey, Vice President of Multiclient, BGP, said: “BGP is pleased to support this initiative with the Ministry of Natural Resources of Guyana and our partner Viridien. As the acquisition company, BGP will deliver high-quality marine seismic data which, combined with Viridien’s best-in-class processing and imaging capabilities, will support and build on the exploration success in Guyana.”

Joe Zhou, SVP, Americas, Earth Data, Viridien, said: "Viridien has worked closely with the government of Guyana for over 15 years, acquiring, imaging and enhancing the country’s seismic data. Together with our partner BGP, we are delighted to have this new opportunity to provide the high-quality data necessary for operators to make confident, data-driven decisions, and ultimately unlock the hydrocarbon potential of a largely unexplored part of the basin in Guyana.”

