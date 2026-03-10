Fugro to Support Protection of Pacific Communities from Rising Seas

Fugro has been awarded a contract by The Pacific Community (SPC) to acquire and process high‑resolution coastal data across exposed outer islands in Tonga and the Republic of the Marshall Islands. The initiative is supported by funding from the Green Climate Fund, together with the Governments of Australia and New Zealand.

As climate change continues to reshape marine and coastal environments across the Pacific, Fugro is bringing its expertise in ocean science, environmental monitoring and marine infrastructure to support a more sustainable and equitable future for the region. Fugro’s RAMMS® airborne LiDAR and imaging system and analysis technologies act as the enabling tools, but the primary outcome is improved national decision-making capability and strengthened local ownership of climate risk information.

To support governments and regional agencies in making risk-informed choices, Fugro will deliver high-resolution coastal intelligence across exposed islands in Tonga and the Republic of the Marshall Islands. Fugro will provide authoritative baseline information on coastal exposure, inundation pathways and future hazard scenarios, enabling earlier warning systems, targeted adaptation planning and more resilient community development.

In addition to data delivery, Fugro will work with SPC to co‑implement a targeted capacity‑building programme, equipping local technical teams with the skills needed to interpret, maintain and apply the datasets within national planning systems. This focus on knowledge transfer ensures long‑term value for Pacific Island nations by strengthening regional capability, supporting evidence‑based climate adaptation, and contributing to more resilient communities.

Hervé Damlamian, Team Leader Oceanography at The Pacific Community (SPC), said: “This investment blends multiple national and regional priorities, bringing together, among others, the Marshall Islands’ Strengthening Manit to Address Loss and Damage project supported by MFAT, and the SPREP‑led Weather Ready Pacific program. It delivers the critical coastal baseline data needed to enhance early warning systems and to enable risk‑informed, resilient planning in both countries.”

Paul Seaton, Fugro Director for Climate & Nature (APAC), noted that “by deploying RAMMS®, we can map hazardous shorelines quickly and with the precision planning authorities require. Just as importantly, we’re investing in local capability, so this knowledge stays in the region. Our goal is to provide Pacific communities with the data and skills needed to strengthen resilience and support safer long‑term development.”



