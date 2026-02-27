TGS Targets Eastern Niger Delta with New 3D Survey

Energy data and intelligence provider TGS has launched the Nigeria Laide multi-client 3D seismic survey offshore Nigeria in partnership with the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) and SeaSeis Geophysical Limited.

The survey covers approximately 11,700 square kilometres within the Outer Fold & Thrust Belt of the eastern Niger Delta, one of Nigeria’s most prolific hydrocarbon regions.

The Laide 3D survey is designed using the GeoStreamer dual-sensor system with long offsets, wide tow and a triple-source configuration.

The acquisition is intended to deliver modern broadband seismic data supporting full-integrity pre-stack time migration (PSTM) and Q-pre-stack depth migration (Q-PSDM) through advanced Elastic full waveform inversion-driven velocity model building.

The technology is aimed at addressing complex geological features in the deepwater eastern Niger Delta, including stacked toe-thrust structures, elongate anticlines such as Bolia–Chota, inner fold-and-thrust-belt geometries, and shale diapirs and mud volcanoes.

The company said the high-fidelity 3D seismic data will provide operators with the data quality required to evaluate prospects with greater confidence.

“Nigeria continues to play a crucial role in the global supply of oil and gas. The expansion of our multi-client library in Nigeria in partnership with the government through the Laide 3D showcases our commitment to furthering hydrocarbon exploration in the region.

“By utilizing industry-trusted acquisition solutions, TGS provides insights that accelerate exploration activity and allow operators to fulfil their exploration ambitions,” said Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS.