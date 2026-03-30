Iberdrola Awards $4B Contracts for UK Subsea Power Link

Iberdrola has awarded contracts to Siemens Energy and Prysmian, worth more than $4 billion (€3.5 billion), for the development of the Eastern Green Link 4 subsea electricity interconnector between Scotland and England.

Under the agreements, Siemens Energy will supply two high-voltage direct current converter stations, while Prysmian will provide more than 640 kilometers of cable, most of it subsea.

The project, being developed through Iberdrola’s UK subsidiary SP Energy Networks, will link Fife in Scotland with Norfolk in England using HVDC technology, enabling efficient long-distance electricity transmission.

With a capacity of 2 GW, the interconnector is expected to transport enough electricity to supply more than 1.5 million homes.

The cable system will span around 640 kilometers, including 530 kilometers subsea and 116 kilometers on land, while the converter stations will enable the conversion between alternating and direct current for transmission and grid integration.

Construction of the main phase is scheduled to begin in 2028, with commissioning planned for 2033.

The project follows an earlier $2.6 billion contract awarded to Prysmian for cable supply and forms part of broader efforts to strengthen the UK’s energy system, improve energy security and support the integration of renewable generation.