 
New Wave Media

May 26, 2026

Reach Subsea, Beacon Offshore Form Australian Subsea Partnership

(Credit: Reach Subsea)

(Credit: Reach Subsea)

Norwegian subsea services firm Reach Subsea has signed a memorandum of agreement with Beacon Offshore to establish a strategic partnership targeting subsea projects offshore Australia.

Under the agreement, the companies will collaborate exclusively on marketing, tendering and executing subsea projects in Australian waters.

The partnership combines Reach Subsea’s engineering and technology offering with offshore vessel capabilities provided by Beacon Offshore.

As part of the agreement, Reach Subsea will gain access to the DPII offshore vessels GO Explorer and GO Supporter, expanding its operational footprint and service capacity in the region.

The vessels are already equipped for subsea operations and hold valid Australian Safety Cases, supporting immediate deployment, the company said.

The partnership is aimed at pursuing opportunities across subsea operations, offshore survey and monitoring work.

“This agreement builds on our continuously strengthening presence in Australia and represents an important step in scaling our operations in the region. By combining our engineering and technology capabilities with high-quality vessel capacity, we are well positioned to pursue a broader range of opportunities across subsea, survey and monitoring,” said Jostein Alendal, CEO of Reach Subsea.

Related News

(Credit: Boskalis)

Boskalis Orders High-Capacity CLV for Offshore Wind Market

Dutch offshore services provider Boskalis has decided to invest in a new high-capacity cable laying vessel (CLV) to support…

(Credit: NextGeo)

NextGeo Scores $11.7M Mediterranean Subsea Job

Italian offshore services provider Next Geosolutions (NextGeo) has been awarded a contract worth about $11.7 million (€10…

(Credit: SLB OneSubsea)

OneSubsea Brings Envirex Subsea Business Under Its Wing

OneSubsea, a joint venture backed by SLB, Aker Solutions, and Subsea7, has completed the acquisition of the subsea business…

Fugro Quest vessel (Credit: Fugro)

Fugro Gets Survey Job on Scottish Offshore Wind Farm

Fugro has been awarded a major geotechnical survey contract by SSE for the Berwick Bank B offshore wind development in the…

(Credit: DeepOcean)

DeepOcean Carries Out First Onshore-Managed Subsea Intervention

DeepOcean has completed its first subsea intervention project with offshore operational leadership managed from shore, carrying…

(Credit: JDR Cable Systems)

JDR Nets Subsea Umbilicals Deal for Australian Gas Project

Amplitude Energy has awarded a contract to JDR Cable Systems to supply subsea control umbilicals for its East Coast Supply Project offshore Victoria…

Featured Companies

Tethys Robotics

Tethys Robotics AG is a Swiss company developing compact, highly automated underwater drones that transform inspection and mapping in challenging aquatic environments. Tethys Robotics redefines how inspections, mapping, and maintenance are conducted across sectors like hydropower…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc. is transforming subsea intelligence through 3D imaging sensors, power solutions, and robotic systems. Our products and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans – safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Kraken’s synthetic aperture sonar…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research
The annual Oceanographic issue explores deep sea oxygen research, sonar technology, carbon sequestration, and subsea defense trends.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Team Players: Natural Language Tech Is Shaping Human-Machine Operations
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2026 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news