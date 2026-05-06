DeepOcean Carries Out First Onshore-Managed Subsea Intervention

DeepOcean has completed its first subsea intervention project with offshore operational leadership managed from shore, carrying out the work for Aker BP at the Idun Nord field in the Norwegian Sea.

The operation involved a work-class remotely operated vehicle managed from DeepOcean’s remote operating centre in Haugesund, Norway, while a second ROV was operated from the project vessel offshore.

The scope included subsea crane operations and close-proximity vessel positioning, activities that would normally require offshore personnel on board for up to two weeks, DeepOcean said.

According to DeepOcean, the operation was completed during a 12-hour shift, allowing personnel to return home after the work was completed.

The company has been conducting remote subsea operations since 2018 and said it expanded its capabilities further in 2025 with remotely executed subsea dredging operations.

“This project represents an important step forward in how we deliver subsea operations. By moving key operational roles onshore, we can reduce offshore personnel requirements, with its inherent cost savings and emissions reductions, while maintaining safe and efficient execution. It also allows us to utilise specialist competence more flexibly across campaigns,” said Olaf A. Hansen, Executive Vice President for DeepOcean’s Northern Europe region.

“We appreciate the collaboration with DeepOcean in advancing remote operations. This is a great example of our ambition to increase efficiency by optimizing vessel and personnel utilization while maintaining a strong focus on safety and operational control,” added Jarle Marius Solland, Operations Manager Subsea Execution & Survey at Aker BP.