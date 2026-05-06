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May 6, 2026

Baker Hughes, Strohm Partner On UltraDeepwater Flowlines and Risers

(Credit: Strohm)

(Credit: Strohm)

Baker Hughes and thermoplastic composite pipe manufacturer Strohm have signed an agreement to jointly develop a hybrid flexible pipe for ultradeepwater flowline and riser applications.

The companies said the new solution is aimed at offshore projects in water depths exceeding 3,000 metres, as operators seek lower-cost and lower-risk technologies for deepwater developments.

The hybrid flexible pipe combines thermoplastic composite pipe technology with conventional flexible pipe systems, replacing the standard carcass, liner and pressure armour with TCP while retaining tension armour, outer coating and end fittings.

The companies said the resulting product is expected to be around 50% lighter than conventional flexible pipe systems, reducing suspended weight by around 40% in ultradeepwater applications and broadening the range of vessels that can be used for installation.

“At Strohm, we approach product development from an end-user perspective, focusing on products that address our clients’ needs. We developed the HFP with an emphasis on installability, in-place flexibility, and design predictability, building on our long-standing relationship with Baker Hughes to create a solution which can be fast-tracked to market.

“Strohm’s TCP is a corrosion-resistant, low-carbon, robust pipe, with an extensive track record and zero failures on any operational product. The collaboration with Baker Hughes will allow us to jointly bring a premium product to the market, helping operators around the world as they plan their ultradeepwater projects," said Martin van Onna, Strohm CEO.

“Baker Hughes’ flexible pipe systems are helping customers around the globe produce subsea resources safely and efficiently, even in the most demanding environments. Our collaboration with Strohm is built on a shared passion for innovation and excellence that is driving new possibilities in the offshore energy sector," added Daniel Wright, Global Business Leader – Flexible Pipe Systems at Baker Hughes.

The companies said the hybrid flexible pipe is currently under development, with qualification pipes being manufactured for testing, and commercial availability expected from 2028.

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