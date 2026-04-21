 
New Wave Media

April 21, 2026

Maersk’s Stillstrom Unveils Standalone Offshore Charging Solutions for Vessels

Illustration of Power Hub (Credit: Stillstrom)

Illustration of Power Hub (Credit: Stillstrom)

Stillstrom, a unit of A.P. Moller - Maersk, has launched two offshore charging systems aimed at supporting vessel electrification in the offshore wind sector.

The new solutions, Power Hub and Power Tower, are designed as standalone systems that can be deployed independently of wind turbine infrastructure, enabling flexible charging options for vessels operating at sea.

The systems are based on monopile designs and target one of the key challenges in offshore wind operations - the reliable supply of electric power for service vessels used in installation, maintenance and long-term operations.

Stillstrom said the systems expand its offshore charging portfolio, adding to solutions already integrated within wind farm assets.

The launch builds on the company’s research and development work, including patented offshore charging technologies, as wind farms expand further offshore and demand for low-emission vessel operations grows.

"Our two new monopile systems help to address the sector’s long-standing ‘chicken and egg’ challenge, where vessel electrification and infrastructure deployment must progress in step.

"The Power Hub is a compact, monopile-mounted structure designed for installation within operational wind farms, enabling charging capability to be added to existing infrastructure. The Power Tower is designed for new-build offshore wind projects, with a form that mirrors a turbine foundation and allows installation using standard construction vessels, tools and processes, enabling charging to be integrated from the outset," said Koen Legrand, Detailed Engineering Manager at Stillstrom.


Related News

(Credit: NextGeo)

NextGeo Scoops $33M Terna Deal for HVDC Link Marine Surveys

Italian offshore services provider Next Geosolutions (NextGeo) has secured a contract worth more than $32.7 million (€28…

© iweta0077 / Adobe Stock

European Consortium Targets Marine Noise from Offshore Wind Projects

A group of European offshore wind and marine engineering companies has launched a consortium to develop technology aimed…

© Teledyne Geophysical Instruments

Teledyne eXtreamer for Seismic Data Receives 2026 Spotlight on New Technology Award

Teledyne Geophysical Instruments, a division of Teledyne Marine, has announced that eXtreamer, its advanced small form factor seismic streamer…

Source: Fugro

Fugro to Conduct Site Investigation for South America’s First Offshore Wind Project

Petrobras has selected Fugro to deliver a geotechnical site investigation for the Rio de Janeiro Offshore Wind Pilot Project…

Early‑stage offshore wind developments rely on robust Geo‑data (Credit: Fugro)

Petrobras Taps Fugro for Brazil’s First Licensed Offshore Wind Survey

Petrobras has selected Fugro to carry out a geotechnical site investigation for its Rio de Janeiro Offshore Wind Pilot Project…

© twixter / Adobe Stock

CRP Subsea Lands Offshore Wind Contract for Germany’s Nordlicht I

CRP Subsea has secured a contract from Jan De Nul to supply cable protection systems for Vattenfall’s Nordlicht I offshore…

Featured Companies

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc. is transforming subsea intelligence through 3D imaging sensors, power solutions, and robotic systems. Our products and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans – safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Kraken’s synthetic aperture sonar…
The annual Oceanographic issue explores deep sea oxygen research, sonar technology, carbon sequestration, and subsea defense trends.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Products Roundup
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Second Electrician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2026 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news