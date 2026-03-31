 
New Wave Media

March 31, 2026

Fugro to Conduct Site Investigation for South America’s First Offshore Wind Project

Source: Fugro

Source: Fugro

Petrobras has selected Fugro to deliver a geotechnical site investigation for the Rio de Janeiro Offshore Wind Pilot Project, the first offshore wind development in South America to advance under a formal environmental licensing process.

The 18MW pilot marks an essential step in energy diversification as countries in the region begin to establish regulated pathways for the responsible development of offshore wind.

Working within a nearshore study area off São João da Barra, Fugro will acquire the geo‑data needed to inform safe and efficient design. Activities include soil sampling, in situ testing and laboratory analysis across four coastal and shallow‑water locations, along with onshore investigations to support cable landfall and routing. Field operations and analysis will begin in April and continue through Q3 2026, with final reporting scheduled for 2027.

The project stands to benefit from Fugro’s work on early‑stage offshore wind developments in emerging markets worldwide, ranging from initial pilot studies to full site characterization. For this effort, Fugro’s Brazil‑based teams will lead delivery, pairing nearshore operations from the Rio das Ostras hub with laboratory analysis at the Pinhais facility.

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