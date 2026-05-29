Vard Lands Record $800M Order for Deep-Sea Research Vessel

Norwegian shipbuilder Vard has signed a contract with research organization Inkfish for the design and construction of a deep-sea research vessel based on the VARD 9 42 design, in a deal valued at nearly $810 million (€700 million).

The company said the contract is the largest order ever secured by Vard for a single vessel and the largest order of its kind for a Norwegian shipyard.

The vessel, known as RV11000 during the project phase, will be 162 meters long with a beam of 28 meters. It follows Inkfish's first purpose-built research vessel, RV6000, which was contracted with Vard in 2025.

According to Vard, RV11000 has been designed for seafloor mapping, corer operations, submarine handling and support, and remotely operated vehicle (ROV) operations at depths of up to 11,000 meters.

The vessel will feature a stern-mounted A-frame system for submarine launch and recovery, hangars for submarines and ROVs, a 12,000-metre umbilical winch system, a 40-metre corer system, and a fiber-rope lifting system with a capacity of 15,000 meters.

RV11000 of Vard 9 42 design for Inkfish (Credit: Vard)

Other equipment includes a CTD system for measuring salinity, temperature and pressure, an offshore crane capable of operating at depths of up to 2,500 meters, and a hull optimized for seabed mapping operations.

Vard said the vessel will also be equipped with four active stabilizers, dynamic positioning capabilities and battery systems allowing up to 12 hours of silent operations. The company said RV11000 will carry the largest battery installation ever fitted on a ship.

The vessel will be certified in line with the latest International Association of Classification Societies cybersecurity requirements and will carry DNV's Cyber Security (Essential, +) notation.

“This next-generation vessel builds on earlier designs to deliver significantly greater capability, flexibility, and reach to enable science. RV11000 will be a custom-built platform that pushes the boundaries on what is possible for marine research - strengthening our ability to support scientists and unlock new understanding of the ocean.

“Bringing researchers, shipbuilders, and operators together from the outset has ensured the design is driven directly by scientific ambition and need,” said Stu Buckle, new builds and special projects at Inkfish.

The vessel will join Inkfish's fleet alongside RV Hydra, RV Dagon and the planned RV6000 to support marine research and contribute data to open-source repositories.