 
New Wave Media

May 7, 2026

NOAA Ship Thomas Jefferson Returns to the Great Lakes to Map the Region

Misty morning in Thousand Islands, seen from the upper deck of the Thomas Jefferson. (Megan Guberski/NOAA)

Misty morning in Thousand Islands, seen from the upper deck of the Thomas Jefferson. (Megan Guberski/NOAA)

For the first time since 2022, the NOAA Ship Thomas Jefferson is underway in the Great Lakes. The vessel and its crew of NOAA Corps officers and professional mariners are working with NOAA scientists to map the waters of western and central Lake Erie and eastern Lake Ontario this year to improve navigation safety. Survey work will also occur within Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary to identify critical habitats located within the area.

Western Lake Erie, one of the shallowest areas within the Great Lakes marine transportation system, is highly trafficked by commercial and recreational vessels and has not been surveyed since the 1940s. NOAA’s nautical navigation products and services from seafloor mapping surveys are critical for a safe, and secure ocean economy. These tools reduce collisions, identify dangers to navigation, and facilitate more efficient and successful fishing operations.

NOAA’s Great Lakes survey season plans for 2026. © NOAA

The Great Lakes are the least mapped region of the U.S., making this work even more important for mariners in the region. In addition to operations on larger vessels like the Thomas Jefferson, NOAA also maps critical areas of the Great Lakes each year using navigation response teams. This year, those teams will map Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary; western Lake Erie; Braddock Bay and Vicinity, New York; and Green Bay, Michigan and Wisconsin. Follow along with each survey’s progress here.

These projects also contribute to the collaborative Lakebed 2030 initiative to map the Great Lakes, as well as the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative’s habitat mapping program.

This summer, the Thomas Jefferson will augment operations with a DriX, an uncrewed surface vehicle near Oswego, New York to accelerate mapping efforts. The DriX is equipped with high-resolution multibeam sonar, used to map the seafloor and detect objects in the water column or along the seafloor. The DriX is operated using “supervised autonomy,” meaning that a NOAA pilot is always monitoring the system and ready to take control if needed. The system is capable of operating for upwards of four days at a time before returning to shore for routine checks and refueling.

Dive deeper into U.S. ocean, coastal, and Great Lakes mapping

Did you know that today only 17% of the Great Lakes are mapped? The seafloor is constantly shifting. Weather, currents, and melting ice up north shift the seafloor and bring in new obstructions–plus debris and shipwrecks all change the seafloor. NOAA’s Office of Coast Survey acquires and processes the nation's bathymetry and is the authoritative source for all offshore depth data within the United States' Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

NOAA Ship Thomas Jefferson mapping off the coast of Cleveland, Ohio, in 2022, along with a NOAA plane collecting lidar data. (Credit: LCDR Michelle Levano/NOAA)

Coast Survey’s primary mission is safety of navigation, ensuring the trillions of dollars in imports and exports, U.S. military, and recreational boaters transit safely across U.S. waters. Seafloor mapping data has uses well beyond nautical charts–storm surge models, for example, rely on understanding how much water is in a given area, and fisheries and marine sanctuaries need updated data to better classify and understand their waters.

To identify the highest priority survey areas, Coast Survey uses a hydrographic health model, a risk-based model that takes into account navigational risks, including both the likelihood of a risk (e.g., traffic density, known hazards to navigation, reported ship groundings) and the consequence of a risk (proximity to search and rescue stations, proximity to reefs or marine sanctuaries, etc.). The model also considers the necessary quality of data to support modern traffic relative to what is currently available, given the seafloor changes over time. To see what other projects Coast Survey is embarking on in 2026, view the survey season’s website. 

Related News

MTR100: Profiling Subsea Leaders - Application Open

In its September/October 2026 edition, Marine Technology Reporter will publish the 21st Annual MTR100. The MTR100 is a report…

A historical photo of Coast Guard Cutter Tampa, which was lost in 1918 during World War I after being torpedoed by a German submarine. Tampa’s wreckage was recently located off the coast of Cornwall, United Kingdom, marking the largest single naval American combat loss of life in World War I. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

Wreckage of USCG Cutter Tampa Discovered Off Cornwall, United Kingdom

The wreckage of the Coast Guard Cutter Tampa has been located and confirmed by the British technical-diving team Gasperados.

A view on Palavas-les-Flots coastline with waves. © Lineup Ocean

Lineup Ocean’s SURFREEF Project in Palavas-les-Flots

The Mediterranean coastline faces significant ecological and economic challenges. The Gulf of Lion, which has been studied…

L to R: Volodimir Grebenyuk, CEO, Ascent Systems Technologies; Dr. Erigene Bakangura, CEO & Founder, Cleohydron Innovation Inc.; Michael Falcone, Regional Vice President - South Vancouver Island, RBC; Sheila Schindel, Managing Director, Commercialization & IP Programs, Innovate BC. Diana Gibson, Minister for Citizen's Services Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Jobs & Economic Growth Dana Lajeunesse, MLA; Juan de Fuca-Malahat Jason Goldsworthy, Executive Director, COAST; Curran Crawford, Executive Directo

COAST Announces Four Successful Clean Energy Innovation Challenge Participants

Four British Columbia-based companies are the successful participants of an Innovation Challenge to be delivered through…

Two SeaTrac SP-48s in the Gulf. Credit: USM/SeaTrac Systems

A Breath of Fresh Air: USVs Map Hypoxia in the Gulf

The scientific method serves as a standard for research, guiding analytical and investigative projects. Though taught to generations of students…

© Sofar Ocean

Sofar Ocean Launches Spotter Scout USV

Sofar Ocean, a leading ocean intelligence platform, launched Spotter Scout, a rugged, solar-powered uncrewed surface vehicle…

Featured Companies

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…
The annual Oceanographic issue explores deep sea oxygen research, sonar technology, carbon sequestration, and subsea defense trends.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

People & Company Updates
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Electrician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2026 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news