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May 4, 2026

Unique Group Announces Multi-Million Dollar Investment to Expand Subsea Mechanical Division

© Unique Group

© Unique Group

Unique Group, a leader in subsea technologies and engineering, has announced a multi-million-dollar investment to expand its Subsea Mechanical division globally, strengthening its capabilities across subsea decommissioning, installation and construction projects. The expanded mechanical portfolio supports an integrated delivery model combining survey, excavation, buoyancy, cutting, lifting and recovery services within a single framework.

A key element of the division’s capability is the proprietary Uni-FlowX Controlled Mass Flow Excavation (CMFE) system. The system enables non-contact trenching, de-burial and controlled asset exposure, supporting both construction and late-life decommissioning scopes where seabed preparation is required prior to cutting or recovery

The mechanical solution asset base has been expanded to include hydraulic subsea shears for controlled severance, high performance diamond wire saws, twin recovery grabs for heavy lift retrieval, mattress recovery tools and advanced back deck support equipment. Supporting systems such as hydraulic power units, spoolers and engineered buoyancy solutions further enhance the company’s ability to execute integrated offshore removal campaigns.

Unique Group has also established strategic partnerships with RenOcean, broadening access to precision cutting technologies within its mechanical offering while maintaining full engineering oversight and delivery control.

Unique Group’s mechanical capability is supported by a global workforce of more than 650 professionals, including over 200 in house engineers, providing structural analysis, lift calculations, Pre-FEED and FEED engineering studies, vessel interface design and tooling development. This engineering capability enables mechanical systems to be designed and delivered as coordinated, project-specific solutions. The company delivers engineering solutions backed by global manufacturing and assembly facilities across key energy regions and provides experienced offshore personnel to support project execution from mobilization through completion.

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