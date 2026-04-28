Forum Energy Technology Launches New LARS Model

Forum Energy Technologies (FET) has unveiled its latest solution in subsea handling equipment, the Model 6000 (M6000) Launch and Recovery System (LARS).

Part of FET’s Dynacon product line, the M6000 provides a compact, all-in-one solution for inspection and light work-class ROV operations. It integrates the A-frame, winch and hydraulic power unit into a single skid-mounted package, allowing for a single-point lift with no need for additional cabling or hose connections. This design streamlines mobilization and demobilization, reducing vessel interface time and onboard footprint.

The first M6000 system, equipped with a Perry Super Mohawk ROV was delivered to a US-based client this year and is already in operational service. The system was manufactured and tested at FET’s US manufacturing facility in Bryan, Texas, allowing client interface and witnessing during the fabrication process.

Developed for deployment with inspection and small work-class ROVs such as FET’s Comanche and Super Mohawk, the system delivers optimal performance for inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR), cable lay, and pipeline or structural inspections. Applications are versatile, ranging from wind farms and dam surveys to pre-survey and light construction tasks.

Key features include a gimbal docking head with swing and sway functionality, a compact footprint and pre-wired, plug-and-play electrical integration. Together, these developments enhance safety and efficiency by minimizing setup time and maximizing reliability in the field.

The M6000’s design is DNV-certified and incorporates the latest hydraulic and control technologies. With a safe working load of up to 5,200kg and umbilical capacity of 3,300m, it provides robust handling performance within a reduced footprint.

The model was brought into production in 2025 following successful field deployment with a client earlier this year.